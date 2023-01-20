Will Spy Games Run Rampant in Giants-Eagles Playoff Game?

Coach Gene Clemons thinks that could very well be a theme for both the Giants and Eagles as they try to stop the other's quarterbacks in the run game.

When the New York Giants travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles this weekend, they will match up against the NFC East winners for the third time this season. Although the Giants are 0-2 this season against Philly, their second loss came in the final week of the regular season when the Giants chose to sit their starters while the Eagles fought for the top seed with their starters in the game.

The Eagles have been the best team in the NFC all season, and the Giants have been the best story. Both have had great runs to get to this moment, and now both face the same dilemma. They must figure out how to slow down a hot quarterback who has not only thrown the ball around the field but can change the temperature of the game with their legs.

Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones are fourth and fifth in rushing among quarterbacks this year. Both have been effective in designed runs, but they have been game-changers when they pull the ball down and decide to run with the ball.

It is a dynamic that often gets lost when defending the pass, but at any point, a defense can play perfect coverage, and either quarterback could still pick up a first down with their feet. They both get it done in different ways but are still effective. Hurts is a shifty runner who has the power to break tackles, while Jones has the flat speed to run away from defenders.

In their Week 14 meeting, Hurts ran the ball seven times for 77 yards and a touchdown. Jones was also able to find the endzone with his feet in that game. In the Giants' first playoff game, Jones carried the ball 17 times for 78 yards. He used his feet to pick up a few key first downs that kept drives alive for New York.

Undoubtedly, both teams will be focused on limiting these quarterbacks' effectiveness when they decide to run. That can be best accomplished by designating a defensive player to spy on the quarterback. That ensures that if they decide to break the pocket or take off down the field, there is someone there to try to stop them from making a big play.

Landon Collins would be a perfect fit for this task in the Giants defense. He is already playing a linebacker/safety hybrid position which would allow the Giants to play a lot more of their dime packages.

Collins's ability to tackle in the box and the open field makes him an ideal option. He also has the speed to track down a runner like Hurts. Collins is also a quality blitzer, and as a second-level pass defender, he can more than hold his own, so it would allow them to disguise the spy on Hurts.

If it's not Collins, the Giants could also designate Julian Love or Xavier Mckinney to switch off and drop Collins into coverage or take the spy role if Collins blitzes. That can keep Hurts and the Eagles offensive brain trust from keying on who is responsible for corralling the quarterback. From the Giants' perspective, it will be key in keeping the NFL leader for quarterback touchdown runs (13) from reaching the end zone with his feet.

Jones and this Giants offense should be ready for similar treatment. Jones' 708 rushing yards in the regular season was only 52 yards less than Hurts. His seven rushing touchdowns ranked third amongst quarterbacks, tied with Josh Allen. Mike Kafka and the offense will probably deal with Eagles weakside linebacker Kazir White.

The free-agent signee from the Chargers was the second-leading tackler on the team this season. He has the speed to run with Jones and can bring him down.

White can play on all downs, which means he gives the Eagles the flexibility to play man, send pressure and let White zero in on Jones when he tries to run or extend the play. They could also play combination coverages on the back end and only rush four then, when Jones gets antsy in the pocket, White would be there to take him down.

The ability to contain the quarterback will undoubtedly be a huge factor in this game and could hold the key to victory for either squad. Both teams will have stopping the quarterback run at the top of their list.

Keeping both guys from extending plays, picking up first downs, or running for touchdowns can lead to more offensive opportunities, as well as assisting in winning the time of possession battle that could help them punch their ticket to the NFC title game.

