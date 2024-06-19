Cowboys Trevon Diggs Fires Back at Giants’ WR Malik Nabers
The NFL is currently in its dead period when players enjoy a month-plus long break before the grind of training camp begins.
But just because there isn’t any action taking place on the field doesn’t mean things can’t be spicy off it.
Such is the case with New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who have recently entered a spirited verbal battle that began when Nabers, in an undated interview, was asked who the one cornerback is he’s most looking forward to playing against.
“Trevon Diggs,” he replied.
Apparently, that didn’t sit well with the 25-year-old Diggs, who is in the latter stages of his recovery from a torn ACL. Diggs reposted a video that showed Nabers giving his answer.
The video then transitioned to images from Diggs's Cowboys “media hype” photo shoot, followed by a few examples of Diggs’s coverage prowess, including an interception against Isaiah Hodgins of the Giants.
Diggs chose a Ninja emoji to cap off his response. He also had another post reminding people of which team has had the upper hand in the matchups of late.
Nabers, the sixth overall pick in the draft, projects as the Giants’ No. 1 receiver, which means he’s probably going to see a lot of the opponent’s best cornerback.
"I think he can be a tremendous weapon for us. He's had a good spring. He's looked good and made a lot of plays. You know, it takes time and work, and we'll put that in," said Giants quarterback Daniel Jones of his new teammate.
"I mean, he can do everything. There is not much that he can't do, really, from a route-running standpoint. He is dynamic with the ball in his hands and strong, fast, explosive, and catches the ball well."
Diggs, meanwhile, has faced the Giants seven times, the Cowboys winning six of those, He has 27 total tackles, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions in those games.
He missed the Week 9 game against New York last season after tearing his ACL earlier in the year. Diggs, who could start training camp on the PUP lost, is looking to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.
The Giants and Cowboys face each other in Week 4, a Thursday night game at MetLife Stadium, and in Week 13, on Thanksgiving Day.
