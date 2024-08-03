Dexter Lawrence Reveals Pragmatic Approach to the Game
When New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was in college, he often dreamed about becoming a household name.
Several years later, Lawrence’s dream has come true, and he’s both appreciative and humbled by the honor of his name being mentioned among the best at his position.
But don’t expect Lawrence, who last year got his big payday, to rest on his laurels.
“You've got to keep earning that respect, and I think that's what legends do,” Lawrence said Friday. “At this point, I want to keep earning respect, and keep having people feel my dominance and see the type of player I am.”
To do that, Lawrence has taken a pragmatic approach to his work.
“I compete like I'm not a top player,” he said. “I compete like I was the seventh-rounder. I compete like I didn't get paid. That's just my mindset, and I think that's where the respect comes from.”
With Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams having retired, there is some debate as to who the best interior defender in the league is.
Lawrence’s name has certainly come up in those conversations, but he’s more about letting his play do his talking for him than he is beating his chest and shouting his credentials from the rooftop.
That’s probably because when Lawrence watches himself on tape, he sees things he can improve,
“I'm hard on myself,” he said. “Every day I come out here and I mess up on a little thing, and I write it down, and I correct it the next day, just so I'm making a new mistake everyday type of thing. That's kind of my thought process.”
In addition working to improve himself, Lawrence is constantly pushing his teammates to be the best they can be, prticualrly the offensive linemen who draw the task of having to block him in practice.
“I think that's my role on this team, is to push everybody,” he said. “I don't want to be at the Pro Bowl by myself. That's what I've been telling everybody. I wear some of my stuff, but I don't want to be there by myself.
“I think the mindset for me is just to push everybody. If I'm on the field, run, push them. Just work hard and it translates to everybody.”