2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OG Deonte Brown, Alabama

Deonte Brown has impressive size for an interior offensive line position. But where do his strengths best fit in terms of scheme?

OG DEONTE BROWN

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 364 lbs.

Class: Senior (red shirt)

School: Alabama

He has incredible size—a former four-star recruit out of Decatur, Alabama, where he attended Austin High School. Brown was the 177th ranked recruit in the 2016 cycle. He received All-SEC honors in 2020.

He has started 24 of 46 games. Brown has a lot of starting experience at both guard positions, but he’s strictly a guard. He’s a very powerful, yet athletically limited, offensive guard.

Traits

Unreal type of mass with a thick compact frame--he has a lot of bad weight. Athletic ability is marginal at best. Brown is slow-footed and tight when pulling, lacks desired movement skills to locate in space, and his acceleration is poor. However, he can mirror in a solid manner when square--he uses his gigantic frame to stay in front of defenders.

He is great in a phone booth. He stays square to his targets and vertically displaces defenders with exceptional functional strength at the point of attack. He has a very strong upper and lower body--bullies defenders. He is dangerous blocking down the line of scrimmage and when he’s allowed to clear paths down the line of scrimmage.

Find all of Nick Falato's draft profile scouting reports in one centralized location.

He isn’t fleet of foot, so stretch and outside zone schemes aren’t ideal. He’s not great at pulling (although he does move with a lot of balance), but once he gets his momentum going, defenders should just get out of the way! Looks effortless when making contact with defenders while pulling, and he eliminates them if he locates--he has really good strength to floor defenders.

Great in drive blocking situations, and his 6’3 frame and wide base keep his center of gravity low. Hands have pop, and he plays with very good grip strength--don’t let him grab inside if you’re a defender.

He is a bit slow on the back-side cut-off blocks--it’s easy to see and react to. He plays with a lot of mental processing ability in both the run and the pass. He picks up twists/stunts well, despite his athletic limitations--he sees the defense well.

Immovable as a pass protector - good luck bull-rushing him. As reps wear on, his balance and center of gravity do become an issue. Questions about fatigue are fair. If he’s beat on counters, it’s difficult for him to recover because of his sub-optimal athletic ability. His feet mirror in a solid manner in pass protection.

Overall, Brown is a very powerful lumbering guard. He would have a lot of success in a DUO/inside zone system or as the play-side guard in gap/power. He’s too slow to pull from the back-side consistently.

Brown has exceptional play strength and is a solid overall pass protector. He could stand to shed some weight, and his athletic limitations will result in a day three selection. He seems like the type of guy that Dave Gettleman would love.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.