Tyree Johnson
Texas A&M Aggies

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M

This year's draft class is loaded with edge rushers that resent outstanding value. Tyree Johnson of Texas A&M is one such value player.

Tyree Johnson, EDGE

Height: 6’4
Weight: 240 lbs.
Class: RS-Senior
School: Texas A&M

A former three-star recruit out of Washington, D.C, where he attended St. John’s High School, Johnson was the fourth-ranked D.C. prospect during the 2017 cycle. Johnson started 24 games through four seasons as an Aggie.

Notables

Johnson had nice production at Texas A&M as a rotational EDGE who played only 500-snaps once during his sophomore season in 2019. Johnson’s senior year was solid; he had 31 tackles, 9 for a loss, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and 26 pressures. Johnson finished his Texas A&M career with 100 tackles, 23.5 tackles for a loss, 18 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 94 pressures.

Strengths

  • Solid athlete when moving forward
  • A solid first step when the snap is timed up well
  • Attacks low, solid lower leg drive from 240-pounder
  • Solid pop in hands, employs quick swipe/club that puts him in advantageous situations
  • Gets to first-pass rush move quickly
  • Does a good job seeing run concepts and working around blocks
  • Plays with good vision as a run defender
  • Sound tackler for a player with less than desirable size/strength
  • Excellent hustle player with good pursuit

Can Improve

  • Frame is thin and it doesn’t help him
  • Pad level rises along with center of gravity, exposes chest
  • Length isn’t ideal
  • Can do a better job moving laterally and changing direction
  • Only adequate bend and flexibility in his lower half
  • Isn’t fluid moving around in space, could be limited in coverage
  • Adequate play strength when engaged gets solid push initially but fails to get to counter move quickly
  • Smart run defender, but not one who is consistently physical enough to win blocks
  • Not very versatile, may be limited to 3-4 OLB in NFL

Summary

Overall, Tyree Johnson doesn’t have the frame, strength, flexibility, or length to be a difference-making pass rusher in the NFL. He has the upside to be a situational pass-rusher who could be a 3-4 OLB at the next level. Johnson is a smart run defender who lacks the desired size/physicality to be a three-down player.

GRADE: 5.7

draftgradechart

