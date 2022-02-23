2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M

This year's draft class is loaded with edge rushers that resent outstanding value. Tyree Johnson of Texas A&M is one such value player.

Tyree Johnson, EDGE

Height: 6’4

Weight: 240 lbs.

Class: RS-Senior

School: Texas A&M

A former three-star recruit out of Washington, D.C, where he attended St. John’s High School, Johnson was the fourth-ranked D.C. prospect during the 2017 cycle. Johnson started 24 games through four seasons as an Aggie.

Notables

Johnson had nice production at Texas A&M as a rotational EDGE who played only 500-snaps once during his sophomore season in 2019. Johnson’s senior year was solid; he had 31 tackles, 9 for a loss, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and 26 pressures. Johnson finished his Texas A&M career with 100 tackles, 23.5 tackles for a loss, 18 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 94 pressures.

Strengths

Solid athlete when moving forward

A solid first step when the snap is timed up well

Attacks low, solid lower leg drive from 240-pounder

Solid pop in hands, employs quick swipe/club that puts him in advantageous situations

Gets to first-pass rush move quickly

Does a good job seeing run concepts and working around blocks

Plays with good vision as a run defender

Sound tackler for a player with less than desirable size/strength

Excellent hustle player with good pursuit

Can Improve

Frame is thin and it doesn’t help him

Pad level rises along with center of gravity, exposes chest

Length isn’t ideal

Can do a better job moving laterally and changing direction

Only adequate bend and flexibility in his lower half

Isn’t fluid moving around in space, could be limited in coverage

Adequate play strength when engaged gets solid push initially but fails to get to counter move quickly

Smart run defender, but not one who is consistently physical enough to win blocks

Not very versatile, may be limited to 3-4 OLB in NFL

Summary

Overall, Tyree Johnson doesn’t have the frame, strength, flexibility, or length to be a difference-making pass rusher in the NFL. He has the upside to be a situational pass-rusher who could be a 3-4 OLB at the next level. Johnson is a smart run defender who lacks the desired size/physicality to be a three-down player.

GRADE: 5.7

