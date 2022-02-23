2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M
Tyree Johnson, EDGE
Height: 6’4
Weight: 240 lbs.
Class: RS-Senior
School: Texas A&M
A former three-star recruit out of Washington, D.C, where he attended St. John’s High School, Johnson was the fourth-ranked D.C. prospect during the 2017 cycle. Johnson started 24 games through four seasons as an Aggie.
Notables
Johnson had nice production at Texas A&M as a rotational EDGE who played only 500-snaps once during his sophomore season in 2019. Johnson’s senior year was solid; he had 31 tackles, 9 for a loss, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and 26 pressures. Johnson finished his Texas A&M career with 100 tackles, 23.5 tackles for a loss, 18 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 94 pressures.
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M
This year's draft class is loaded with edge rushers that resent outstanding value. Tyree Johnson of Texas A&M is one such value player.
Giants 2022 UFA Primer: WR/PR Dante Pettis
Dante Pettis was once the best return specialist in college football. But will this new coaching staff, whose special teams coordinator (Thomas McGaughey) remains the same, want to give Pettis another chance?
New York Giants Off-Season Roster Restock Plan: Running Backs
Draft? Free agency? We're going through every position unit on the Giants to see if there's a need and if so, whether it makes sense to go draft, free agency or stand pat. In this installment: running back.
Strengths
- Solid athlete when moving forward
- A solid first step when the snap is timed up well
- Attacks low, solid lower leg drive from 240-pounder
- Solid pop in hands, employs quick swipe/club that puts him in advantageous situations
- Gets to first-pass rush move quickly
- Does a good job seeing run concepts and working around blocks
- Plays with good vision as a run defender
- Sound tackler for a player with less than desirable size/strength
- Excellent hustle player with good pursuit
Can Improve
- Frame is thin and it doesn’t help him
- Pad level rises along with center of gravity, exposes chest
- Length isn’t ideal
- Can do a better job moving laterally and changing direction
- Only adequate bend and flexibility in his lower half
- Isn’t fluid moving around in space, could be limited in coverage
- Adequate play strength when engaged gets solid push initially but fails to get to counter move quickly
- Smart run defender, but not one who is consistently physical enough to win blocks
- Not very versatile, may be limited to 3-4 OLB in NFL
Summary
Overall, Tyree Johnson doesn’t have the frame, strength, flexibility, or length to be a difference-making pass rusher in the NFL. He has the upside to be a situational pass-rusher who could be a 3-4 OLB at the next level. Johnson is a smart run defender who lacks the desired size/physicality to be a three-down player.
GRADE: 5.7
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums