A Very Early List of Potential Giants Draft Prospects

The Giants have a lot of needs to fill this off-season. Coach Gene Clemons takes a very early look at some college prospects who could help fill some of the needs via the draft.

After an impressive first season under the new regime of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, hope springs eternal for the New York Giants.

Yes, there are contact situations to figure out. Still, they will no doubt continue to build this team and its depth primarily through the draft, and three positions should be at the forefront of their minds when they sit down and look at what's needed to continue to move forward.

Those positions include a true X-receiver, a middle linebacker, and a center, all of which should no doubt be on the wish list over the first couple of days of the draft.

Here are some names at each position that are very, very early candidates that could fill these needs.

Receiver

The Giants need a guy who can consistently win on the outside. They need a big, durable body that can run by corners or snatch contested passes. There should be an urgency to address this need early due to the lack of depth in guys who fit that mold.

Quentin Johnston, TCU

Johnston is a prototypical X-receiver who is a big playmaker. He has the speed to eat up a defensive backs cushion with only a few strides. He can stretch the field as a deep threat, run intermediate routes or take a screen pass to the house.

His short-area quickness and burst in and out of breaks allows him to run the complete route tree and create separation. He had two of his best performances in high-pressure games this year.

In the Big 12 Championship game against Kansas State, he caught four passes for 139 yards. In their college football playoff semifinal game, he hauled in six receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown in their victory over Michigan.

He does give up his body against press coverage which can hinder him from getting clean releases consistently. The draft prep season will be filled with him continuing to play more compactly at the line of scrimmage or improving his physicality.

Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Tillman is a big strong X-receiver with the stride to run by defenders. He also has the physicality and body control to make contested catches and play through contact.

He has a nose for the endzone and the big play. His offense did not allow him the opportunity to show the versatility of other receivers in this draft class. Throughout the pre-draft process, he must show his ability to execute the route tree and play multiple positions.

Most of his success has been found lined up on the right side of the field. He's a guy who could range from the first to the third round.

Inside Linebacker

Linebacker is a legitimate need for the Giants. This season there seemed to be a revolving door at the position. As players proved to not be what the team needed, they were replaced with others. They need a guy who has a knack for finding the football, understands how to operate in traffic, and is a sure tackler.

Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

To'oTo'o has shown good athleticism and great instincts during his time in Tuscaloosa. Listed at 6 feet and 230 pounds, he fits the mold of the new-age NFL linebacker who can easily run sideline to sideline.

This past season he improved his strength and physicality, especially at the point of attack. He has been better at shedding blocks, but he is still at his best when he can flow freely without obstruction.

He has the opportunity to be a three-down linebacker. His draft position will likely depend on how he looks in coverage during the pre-draft process. He could be a first- or second-round pick.

Jack Campbell, Iowa

The first-team AP All-American is an old-school prototype linebacker with a tinge of new school feel. He is listed at 6'5" and 243 pounds, and he is built to be a middle linebacker and operate as a stalwart in the run game.

He has been a tackling machine for the Hawkeyes over the past two seasons. In 2021 he collected 140 tackles, and he followed that season up with 125 in 2022. His projections have him going anywhere between day one and day two of the draft. That will likely depend on his speed and what he can show in coverage during the draft process.

Center

Make no mistake about it: the Giants need a center. Feliciano was wildly inconsistent, and if Nick Gates could not beat him out for the job when he returned from injury, it may just be time to clean the slate.

The Giants invested draft picks in guards last year, but injuries robbed them of their rookie season. The potential for both seems high and can be the answer, but there are no legitimate centers on the team. All of the centers are converted from other positions. It is time for the Giants to invest in being stronger up the middle.

Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Wypler is young and a little light at 300 pounds, but what he lacks in size and strength, he makes up for in technique and experience. Because he is a true three-year draftee, he is still growing into his body and may not have even developed that “grown-man strength” yet.

He fits the mode of the new-age NFL center. One that can move, and his work as a pass blocker in one of the more pass-happy offenses in the country is easily identifiable on film.

If he had returned for another season, he could have worked himself into a Day 1 pick, but the draft is fickle regarding centers. As a day two selection, he would offer tremendous value for a guy who you can plug and play and live with the mistakes while he grows.

Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

Wisconsin knows how to produce offensive linemen, and Tippman is another example. He is taller than your average center but don’t let that 6-foot-6 frame fool you--he has great bend, plays with good leverage, and is surprisingly agile for a guy his size.

This has allowed him to operate on the move well. He also possesses great strength and hand placement, which, combined with good footwork, makes him an excellent point-of-attack blocker.

Another guy that presents tremendous upside and value as a Day 2 pick. He can come in and play center immediately or even begin as a guard and transition to center duties as he settles into the NFL.

Join the Giants Country Community