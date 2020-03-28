Ahmed Shifa's 7-round, Giants-only Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 4: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

The Giants’ most significant needs this offseason are at offensive tackle, cornerback, and defensive end/linebacker. The Giants have options like Clemson hybrid linebacker Isaiah Simmons, but with all the issues they’ve had upfront on offense, offensive tackle is the top priority to address.

While Simmons is enticing and should be there when the Giants go on the clock, Wirfs could end up too valuable to pass up. It’s easy to see a future of Wirfs helping to block for a vertical passing game while also assisting the Giants running game and screen pass options.

Round 2, Pick 36: S Grant Delpit, LSU

The Giants need help at the back end of their defense. Delpit, a player who some experts considered a top-10 pick, was still on the board and represented too good value (while filling a need) to pass up.

Delpit can play in the box, match up against tight ends, and play the deep half of the field. His versatility could help him fit well in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's schemes.

Delpit had eight interceptions and 24 passes defended in college. While Julian Love played well at safety in the second half of the season, the Giants need some depth at this spot.

Round 3, Pick 99: RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

The Giants traded their third-round pick for defensive end Leonard Williams, who they recently assigned the franchise tag. They did, however, get a comp pick for having lost safety Landon Collins in free agency the year before, so with that pick, I went with running back Eno Benjamin.

Although the Giants signed Dion Lewis, projected to be the second half of a potential 1-2 punch with Saquon Barkley, the Giants might field in 21 or 22 personnel, running backs take a beating out there, making it a good idea to have some quality depth.

Benjamin had consecutive seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards and ten touchdowns. This past season, he added 42 receptions.

Round 4, Pick 110: WR Collin Johnson, Texas

At the start of Day 3, I have the Giants dipping into that deep wide receiver talent pool and selecting receiver Collin Johnson.

There is a glaring need for a big physical receiver to give Daniel Jones an easy target in the passing game. Johnson is a big body with a huge catch radius and will be a matchup problem for opposing safeties.

Round 5, No, 150: TE Harrison Bryant, Florida

The Giants have a decision to make this year regarding Evan Engram's future; specifically, they will need to decide if they are going to exercise the option year in his rookie contract.

Regardless, they'll likely want to add some additional depth at the position, and Bryant would not only be a good fit but a selection of value.

Round 6, No, 183: Edge Kendall Coleman, Syracuse

A team can never have too many pass rushers, and certainly, the Giants, whose pass rush has sputtered the last few years, would welcome some additional firepower. Kendall Coleman could potentially offer some assistance int hat regard. Although he's not necessarily a Day 1 starter, Coleman, as a spot rusher, brings some interesting traits to the table.

He is a fighter with a high motor who plays a physical game. Although not particularly explosive, Coleman, in spot duty, could be good for a sack or two as a rookie if given the opportunity.

Round 7, No. 219: LB Mykal Walker, Fresno State

This late in the draft, teams are generally looking for upside or leadership. Walker brings both, as he was a big part of the Fresno State defense in which he recorded 96 tackles, four pass breakups, and 2.5 sacks last season.

At 6-foot-3, 230-pound, he’s got size and versatility, lining up at both linebacker and defensive end for the Bulldogs.

There are some concerns about his play strength and burst, but he has solid awareness and a high ceiling that, with the right coaching, could see him develop into a solid role player.

Round 7, Pick 239: CB Lavert Hill, Michigan

Hill is a developmental player who has limited experience but is another athlete with upside at another position of need. Hill does a solid job of tracking the ball, and although his athleticism isn't elite, he relies on his football intelligence and diagnostic skills to get himself into a position to make plays.

Hill also could become a contributor on special teams, using his strength and physicality to make plays.

Round 7: Pick 248: LB Kamal Martin, Minnesota

Martin is a capable two-down run defender. While coverage is not his strong suit and he's not the fleetest of foot out there, he does bring a solid tackling ability to the table, which allows him to wrestle down and wrap up ball carriers.

Round 7: Pick 256: G/C Keith Ismael, San Diego State

Ismael could provide some depth along the interior at guard and center. It’s never a bad idea to stock up on arguably the most important position group in football. He works well as an interior blocker and has excelled in a zone-blocking scheme.

Ismael had a solid combine and has the size and strength to anchor well. A developmental project, Ismael has some upside that if he takes to coaching, would unlock a new level to his toolbox.