Best Remaining Players for the Giants on Day 3

The Giants spent two first round picks on the offensive tackle position in the first two days of the draft. A necessity, yes, and it’s safe to say Dave Gettleman wasn’t lying when he proclaimed his love for the hog mollies.

An important priority for the Giants is to protect Daniel Jones, and Andrew Thomas automatically upgrades their means of doing so. Matt Peart has the upside to develop into a good starting tackle too.

In the second round, the Giants added Alabama safety Xavier McKinney, the Giants’ brass admitting to being surprised that McKinney fell out of the first round.

According to Gettleman, the Giants had a first-round grade on the former Crimson Tide defensive back. McKinney’s availability at 36 was why the did not move out of 36; that’s how much Judge and Gettleman valued McKinney’s skill set.

Now that Day 2 has concluded, the Giants will look to bring in more talent, with their seven day-three selections. Let’s take a look at some of the best prospects available, who may interest the Giants.

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty

Gandy-Golden was the go-to weapon in Hugh Freeze’s high powered, yet developing, offense for Liberty. He went down to the Senior Bowl and proved he belonged.

Gandy-Golden showed LOS skills to defeat press, with good foot-work/hands, while using his big frame to box defenders away from the catch point.

Gandy-Golden is 6-foot-4, 223 pounds but doesn’t have elite separation ability. He does do well in traffic (contested-catch situations), and showcases strong hands.

Gandy-Golden's 10 touchdowns in each of the last three seasons, while recording 79 catches, for 1,396 yards in 2019. He'd fit the "X" role in a Jason Garrett offense, and would be a valuable weapon for Daniel Jones in the red zone, on the boundary, and in back-shoulder throw situations.

WR James Proche, SMU

With ridiculous hands and contested catch ability, despite his modest size (5 foot 11, 201 pounds). Proche had 111 catches for 1,225 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019, he has amazing ball skills, body control, body adjustment ability, and he’s still physical at the catch point, with good concentration.

SMU is becoming a wide receiver U with Emmanual Sanders, Courtland Sutton, and Cole Beasley...I’m sure Proche will join that list as an effective NFL player.

Proche can become a better route runner, which will mask his lack of high-end athletic traits. Nevertheless, Reliable hands are very important, and you’d think Proche has 10 of them with some of the catches he makes.

WR, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan

An incredibly explosive athlete, who didn’t have the 5-star recruit production. Peoples-Jones tested in the 99th percentile for the broad jump (139”) and the vertical jump 44½” which is literally insane. He had 34 receptions, for 438 yards, and 6 touchdowns in 2019.

While his quarterback play was sub-par, he was still outshined by other receivers on the team. In 2019, he ended up being 3rd Team All-Big 10, and an academic All-Big 10 player as well.

He fits the mold of a prototypical X or boundary receiver, but he must work on the nuances of route running to assist his adequate separation ability. He has a lot of athletic upside, but he hasn’t come close to reaching his immense potential.

TE Hunter Bryant, Washington

An athletic, move, tight end that came into the combine at 6’2, 248 pounds, which was heavier than expected. The weight drastically affected his speed, because his play speed was much faster than a 4.74 40 and a 1.67 10 yard split.

Bryant caught 52 of Jacob Eason’s passes in 2019, for 825 yards, and 3 scores. Missed a lot of 2018 with a meniscus injury, but was First Team All-PAC 12 in 2019, while being the team’s offensive player of the year.

The future of veteran Evan Engram in New York isn’t certain, so exploring the tight end position may be an option.

Ben Bartch, OL, St. John’s

The St. John’s product went down to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and did very well against top-level competitors.

For those that do not know, Bartch is a Division-III prospect, but he doesn’t play like it. Is 6-foot-5, 309 pounds and started at left tackle in college, but will be relegated to the interior offensive line, due to sub 33” arms.

He’s mean, a mauler, and plays with good leverage. He could be the next Ali Marpet, who came out of Hobart and was drafted by the Bucs in the 2015 draft. It remains to be seen if he can make the adjustment to center. He should hear his name shortly on Day 3.

Tyler Biadasz, OC, Wisconsin

Biadasz’s injuries affected his 2019 effectiveness, and have now led to a slide. Once thought of as a first-round lock, after the 2018 season, he's still available at the top of Day 3.

Biadasz started 41 games for the Badgers, and excels as an academic student-athlete. It’s hard to ignore Biadasz’s struggles in 2019 though; he found himself on the ground, and he wasn’t nearly as effective in the run game, as he was in 2018.

Injuries have no doubt played a part, but Biadasz may see himself slide even further if those medical checks went very poorly.

Kieth Ismael, OC, SDST

Ismael has good foot quickness, bend/flex, and should thrive in a zone scheme. He doesn’t get the necessary push at the point of attack to be a day 2 pick, but I like his movement skills.

He started 37 of 38 games at San Diego State, and was First Team All-MWC in 2019. I need to see more strength and a better anchor to really feel comfortable with Ismael, but I love his intelligence, quickness, and grip strength, once he gets his 10” hands inside of defenders.

Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa

Gipson is a bigger 3-4 OLB at 265 for an EDGE rusher. He was a first ream All-AAC with 49 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, and 8 sacks in 2019.

He has solid bend/flexibility, and an explosive first three steps up the arc. Plays a little bit too high, and must improve his block taking ability versus the run.

He doesn’t have a pass rush plan yet, but does possess solid hands, when he chooses to use them. Long 33 ⅞” arms are combined with intriguing physical traits, but he still needs development. An interesting guy to bring in and groom, while he plays special teams and hopefully develops into a quality rotational pass rusher in his first two years.

Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah

6’3, 257 pound edge setter, with very good hand usage; is a techichane and understands how to disable blocking attempts and create separation at the line of scrimmage.

He had 135 tackles, 41.5 tackles for a loss, and 30 career sacks at Utah. Isn’t the most athletic edge rusher, but he plays with such a high motor, and has some nice pass-rushing moves. He can be a quality situational pass rusher year one.

Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

A fluid athlete, who runs out of his shoes. I’m surprised to see him still available and would like to add him to the Giants, even though they just drafted a 2nd/3rd level defender in Xavier McKinney.

Davis-Gaither had over 100 tackles the last two seasons, playing a lower level of competition, but his South Carolina tape is very good. He’s like Gumby bending around blocking attempts and locating ball carriers near the line of scrimmage, and at the second level.

He went down to the Senior Bowl and opened a lot of people’s eyes to his athletic skill set during drills. He's an aggressive blitzer who can blow plays up in the backfield too. Someone will get a Day 3 gem with this prospect.

Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

Very undersize at 5-foot-8, 187 pounds, but his tape is pretty good. Packed a physical, hard, punch at the line of scrimmage, and even held up Texas’ Collin Johnson, who is 6-foot-5 with his line of scrimmage skills.

He's a feisty competitor with very good ball skills. If he were 6-foot, he probably have been considered on Day 1, but he’s diminutive. He had 48 passes defensed and 14 interceptions at Louisiana Tech, while being a valuable asset in run support.

He will be a nickel defender, who possesses the change of direction skills to win that job in the NFL.

K’Von Wallace, DB, Clemson

The Giants just invested a second-round pick in a versatile, do it all, safety, but Wallace is a good football player, who is still on the board.

He played in many different roles on Brent Venables' defense, but may be best suited as a slot defender, with some single high upside; he will need time to acclimate and process that skill set, if that’s his designation.

Either way, Wallace is a lesser McKinney; he’s not as instinctive or technically sound, but he can do a lot of different things for a team. A tough player who should be drafted in the fourth round.