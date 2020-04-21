Bold Predictions for the Giants Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft quickly approaching, everyone is pretty set on the areas of need for the Giants and where their attention will be focused.

Nobody knows what the Giants are thinking outside of general manager Dave Gettleman, who, after a discussion with other decision-makers to include the coaching staff, scouts, and even team ownership, will make the final call on behalf of the organization.

But it's been both a fun and interesting exercise to try to figure things out in mock drafts. During our recent “Mock Draft Mania," not one of the writers (myself included) deviated from projecting an offensive tackle or linebacker Isaiah Simmons as the Giants' first pick.

But what if Gettleman had other ideas that were in stark contrast to what most in the media and the Giant’s fanbase should do?

Let's get creative with some potential ideas that, while on the surface might sound impossible, could have some merit once you take away the shock.

With the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Giants select Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver, University of Alabama!

Roll Tide with this selection. Giants fans are constantly lamenting the lack of playmaking ability at receiver and some still long for the days of an Odell Beckham Jr-like talent snatching balls out of the air with one hand or a Victor Cruz talent celebrating after a touchdown.

Well, look no further than Jeudy. He is the most dynamic receiver in the draft. Sure some guys are bigger, and some are faster, but none that have his combination of size, speed, fluidity, route running, and run after the catch ability in this draft.

He’s a Day 1 playmaker, and if the goal is to give quarterback Daniel Jones passing targets, then Jeudy is the guy that fits the bill. Jeudy can run jet sweeps and end-arounds. He's also a terror in the quick screen game, and he can take the top off a defense and go up for the 50/50 ball.

With the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Giants select Jeff Okudah, cornerback, The Ohio State University!

Who cares that the Giants just signed James Bradberry, and they traded up to draft DeAndre Baker with the 30th pick last season?

The defensive backfield was terrible last season, and if you get a chance to get the best coverage guy in the draft, you do it--and can you imagine a backfield with those three roaming?

Let’s face it; in this league, if you can’t play man-to-man in your secondary, you are severely crippled. If you add a player of Okudah's caliber, you can slide Baker or Okudah into the nickel spot (which based on the number of snaps a slot cornerback plays, that's like being another starter. is practically another starter).

The ability to lock up on the three best pass catchers on an opposing offense can enable defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to dial up all types of exotic blitzes to help what seems to be designed as a “rush by committee” defense.

In this scenario, Okudah and Bradberry would be the starting cornerbacks for the foreseeable future, with Baker eventually working into the mix once Bradberry's contract reaches the point where it can be trimmed.

It is a short-term shocker but makes absolute sense based on the way the game is played today.

There has been a trade. The New York Giants trade quarterback Daniel Jones and the rights to the No. 4 pick to Cincinnati for the rights to the No. 1 pick and the 33rd overall pick. With the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Giants select Chase Young, Defensive End, The Ohio State University.

This scenario is a wild shocker, and the odds of it happening are less than 1%.

But if you've watched the draft long enough, anything can happen, and sometimes that includes some off-the-wall stuff.

If the Bengals want to get out of that first pick, trading for Jones gives them their quarterback of the future and possibly an offensive tackle to pair with him.

For the Giants, it gives them the best player in the draft and someone who gives them elite pass-rushing potential and flexibility to play the wide-nine as an edge or a 4-tech in the 30-front.

Pair Young with Leonard Williams and 2019 17th overall pick Dexter Lawrence and that is going to make a lot of offenses nervous.

This scenario also keeps Young away from division rival Washington, who probably have their draft card with Young's name all set to go.

The next best part about the trade is that the Giants now have ammunition to trade back into the first round and acquire Lamar Jackson to pair with Saquon Barkley.

That would have given the Giants a formula Gettleman has seen work before in Carolina. This time they don’t have to trade back into the first round to make it happen.

As for what the Giants would do at quarterback, read on.

With the 33rd pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Giants select Jalen Hurts, Quarterback, Oklahoma.”

That’s right, Gettleman gets his Julius Peppers and Cam Newton replicas in place in New York.

While Hurts may not be as polished as a passer as Jones, there’s no doubt about his talent.

One could say he has the qualities that will make him a better leader, and he is a walking first-down or touchdown whenever the play breaks down.

Hurts taking over the offense opens up the 11-on-11 concepts that Kansas City, Baltimore, Houston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Arizona, and Buffalo all enjoy.

And in this scenario, the Giants could still be in play to snatch up a tackle or center Loyd Cushingberry, projected to be there early in the second round.

There has been a trade. The New York Giants trade quarterback Daniel Jones and the rights to the number four pick to Miami for the rights to the number five, 18, and 26 picks. With the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Giants select Jedrick Wills, Offensive Tackle, University of Alabama.

This trade could work for Miami because they now have their quarterback, plus they still have a top-four pick with which to work.

The Giants move one space down and get the guy they were probably going to take anyway. Wills is a plug-and-play tackle and makes the offense instantly better.

With the 18th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Giants select Mekhi Becton, Offensive tackle, Louisville.

The Giants go back into the well with a tackle to add a plug-and-play tackle who is dominant in the run game and more than capable as a pass blocker.

Becton has been predicted to fall based on the rise of Tristan Wirfs and the needs of other teams so he could still be there at 18, and if he is, the Giants are snatching him.

With the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Giants select Ceasar Ruiz, Center, Michigan.

The surprises keep on coming as the Giants don’t take another quarterback in this spot, but they take the best center in the draft, a player who many believe can be a plug-and-play guy.

The belief is that Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts are going to drop to the second round, and the Giants have the opportunity to snatch one of those two with their 35th pick.

This would satisfy Gettleman's objective to solidify the offensive line through the draft, something he did not do in Carolina.