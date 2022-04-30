Breaking Down Giants Third-round Pick Cor'Dale Flott's Game

The Giants got themselves a cornerback on Day 2, but how ready is he to step in and contribute? Coach Gene Clemons offers his scouting report.

The Giants needed to address defensive backs, and with their second, third-round pick, they did just that with their selection of LSU cornerback Cor'Dale Flott.

Flott is a guy who can come in and learn in that defense, but he has the advantage of playing for a defense that will be a heavy man-to-man defense.

At LSU, they played man-to-man a lot, and their corners spent a lot of time on an island defending some of the most talented receivers in college football.

Flott also had to guard supremely talented receivers every day in practice. But let's take a closer look at what Flott brings.

Strengths

Flott is long and athletic and has the ability to be really sticky in man coverage. He uses his long arms to help control receivers on the line of scrimmage. His footwork allowed him to track receivers and pattern read effectively in man coverage, and break on routes in zone coverage.

His backpedal is so fluid he can eat up significant ground without breaking his pedal. That allows him to change direction quickly and attack the ball in the air. When receivers get behind him, he can use his make-up speed to recover when the ball is in the air.

He is scrappy, and he is willing to fight every play. He is tough and willing to stick his nose against the run.

Needed Improvement

While offensive tackle Evan Neal will need to watch what he eats, Flott will need to eat everything in sight. He has a slender frame (175 pounds) that he might not be able to thicken up much more.

If that is the case, he will need to invest heavily in the strength program to make his frame as strong and durable as possible. It is at the top of routes where this is a big issue. It is easy for bigger bodies and jump-ball receivers to bully Flott and attack the ball.

He also does not detach from perimeter blocks, and although he is willing to be physical, he cannot be a consistent force player.

Immediate Impact for Giants

Flott is probably a developmental player, but he should be able to play man-to-man immediately because of the talent he's faced in his collegiate career.

In a defense where there will be a lot of man coverage, he could be called upon to give the Giants another coverage option. He is a very disciplined football player, and when you are running exotic blitzes, you need to have disciplined players in coverage.

Round 3, No. 81: CB Cor'Dale Flott

Height: 6-foot 1/2

Weight: 175 pounds

College: LSU

Class: Junior

Three-star recruit from Saraland, Alabama

Cousin of former Tennessee WR Velus Jones Jr.

Played in 14 games with one start as a true freshman had 15 tackles, and four pass breakups for the national champions.

Started all 10 games at the nickel spot in 2020 had 43 tackles, 4.5 for loss, four pass breakups.

Lined up at cornerback, nickel and safety during the 2021 season had 41 tackles, one interception, three pass breakups.

