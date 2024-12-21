Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders Weighs in On Possible Giants Draft Preference
Colorado Buffaloes head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has never been shy about expressing his opinion, especially when it comes to his own abilities or those of his son, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
So it was no surprise that “Coach Prime,” during a guest spot on Adam "Pacman" Jones’s podcast, weighed in on his son’s future and where he might be drafted.
Sanders believes his son will be selected with the first pick overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. But the question is if the Giants end up with the first overall pick in the draft–they currently hold the second pick per Tankathon–will they select Sanders or go in a different direction?
"Giants are not going to give up that pick. They're not going to give up that pick," Sanders told Jones. "The Giants are not giving up that pick. I know that for a fact."
So if Sanders believes that Shedeur will be the first overall pick in the draft and the Giants, if they have that pick, won’t be moving off it, that means that the younger Sanders is a future Giant, right?
Such would be the conclusion one could draw from what Coach Prime said. It is no secret that the Giants senior brass–general manager Joe Schoen, director of player personnel Tim McDonnell and assistant general manager Brandon Brown–has done extensive work on Sanders, having made several trips to Boulder to watch him play and practice, and do due diligence on the young man.
However, it also needs to be noted that Colorado has other players who could be of interest to the Giants, such as two-way Heisman Trophy Award winner Travis Hunter, whom some scouting reports believe could be the first overall pick in the 2025 draft.
But as far as Sanders is concerned, he is convinced the first overall pick will be his son, though he stopped short of saying who he thought would draft Shedeur.
"I have no idea. It depends on who's consistent with whom," Sanders said.
It is no secret after a 2-12 start, the Giants need a new quarterback. They are not going into 2025 with the same three quarterbacks. Whether it is Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward, the latter of whom has also drawn a lot of attention from the Giants, New York needs a new franchise quarterback.
While it’s widely believed they’ll tap into the draft class for that guy, tier going with a bridge quarterback signed in free agency also can’t be ruled out.