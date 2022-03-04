Combine Day 2: OLs and RBs Giants Should Watch

The offensive linemen and running backs are up next at the combine. Coach Gene Clemons has a list of some lesser-known names worth watching.

The wide receivers stole the show on Day 1 of the on-field workouts at the NFL Combine, where sub 4.4 was the day's theme.

While the Giants can use help at those three positions, all eyes will especially be on Friday's workouts, when the offensive linemen and running backs take the field for their workouts.

Here's a look at some of the lesser-known names that could fit the Giants at both position groups.

Offensive Line

Dohnovan West, OC (Arizona State), Darien Kinnard, OT (Kentucky), Zion Johnson, OG (Boston College) and Luke Geodeke, OT (Central Michigan)

It's no secret that the Giants will be in the market to upgrade their offensive line and that they will likely do so via the draft and free agency.

With the left tackle spot locked up--expect Andrew Thomas back in that role--there are four other positions to be addressed. With five draft picks in the first three rounds, you can be certain that this position will be addressed.

The question is, will it be addressed more than once? Center and guard would make sense as targets, but right tackle is also a viable direction. Fans could see a combination of two of the three. And then it also could hinge on what the Giants can do in free agency once they straighten out their cap.

But let's stick with the draft for now.

Tyler Linderbaum makes perfect sense for New York for two reasons: One, because Iowa linemen are never busts, and two, because the Giants desperately need a center.

But Linderbaum is not participating in the combine, and there are some questions about his lack of size and arm length. That opens the floor for the next best center prospect in the draft to show what he can do.

That's next best prospect is Dohnovan West, who will get the chance to impress with his athleticism and allow more people to fall in love with his potential to be a 10-year plus starter in the NFL.

At 6’4” and 300 pounds, he has the requisite size to go along with the athleticism. But how athletic is he really? We'll find out soon enough, but Friday could be a great day for him and turn him into a legitimate target for the Giants if they decide to go another way early in the first round.

Coming out of that Kentucky offense, we know that Darien Kinnard is an elite-level run blocker. The questions about him as a pass protector are only because of past opportunity, or lack thereof.

The Wildcat alumnus could fit in perfectly on the right side of that Giants offensive line and provide the type of mauler in the run game that can help an elite back reach his full potential.

While his toughness will not be in question, he can answer questions about his skills as a pass blocker by displaying improved technique during the on-field drills. This is a player that is a realistic possibility for the Giants, especially if they decide to move down in the first draft with one or both of their picks.

Zion Johnson is another example of a late-bloomer. When he transferred to Boston College from Davidson, he was good and spent the next couple of years as a starter, but the 2021 season saw him take a leap in physical strength and dominance at the point of attack.

As a guard, he is a bulldozer in the run game and uses that force to stop the pass rush. He only allowed six pressures all season. The combine will be his opportunity to show Giants fans his athleticism. He's certainly in play to be drafted in the first or second round and could end up opening holes for Saquon Barkley and the running game.

Luke Geodeke is one of those versatile offensive line prospects that could play guard or right tackle. Some believe that his best position in the NFL is at guard and others believe that he would fit perfectly on the right side of a line.

Geodeke will need to answer some questions about his strength and explosiveness. Giants fans would be wise to watch him as he tests because he could be a third-round selection for the Giants.

Running Backs

Zamir White, Georgia and James Cook, Georgia

The running back position is wide open at this year’s draft. The position has been devalued in the draft, and no players from this class are expected to be taken on the first day, which means the value of a back on day two will be higher than ever.

Releasing Devontae Booker means that the Giants will be in the market for a running back who could eventually replace Saquon Barkley if the Giants do not re-sign him after this coming season.

While the Giants will have their pick of any back they want in this draft because of the draft position they hold, there are two backs that are intriguing and Giants fans should keep an eye on--both of whom come from the same Georgia Bulldogs backfield.

Zamir White has the combination of size, power, and speed that most coaches covet in a back. Had he not dealt with injuries throughout his career, there's a chance he would be considered a first-round talent, and that is where the value is for NFL teams.

If White comes out and shows the athleticism that made him a top recruit coming out of high school, his draft value could increase as well.

James Cook seems to fit that mold of the "slash" back. He can run the ball, but he also has abilities that could make him extremely valuable in the passing game.

Like White, he is used to sharing time in the backfield and making the most out of limited opportunities. He is another back that could see his status improve drastically with a great performance at the combine.

Join the Giants Country Community