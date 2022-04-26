Countdown to the Draft: Which Linebacker is Best Fit for Giants?

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 239 lbs.

Exp.: 2-year Starter

School: Wyoming



After missing much of his senior season due to injury, Muma signed with Wyoming and became an instant contributor. He took over the job as the leader of the defense his junior season and never looked back.

He was first-team All-Mountain West Conference collecting just under 12 tackles per game and three sacks. For an encore, in his senior season, he ranked second in the FBS in tackles with 142 and added three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns. That performance earned him third-team All-American status and honors as a Butkus Award finalist, an award given to the top linebacker in college football.

It's a cliche, but Muma has a "nose for the football." He deciphers plays quickly, and he rarely misses when he closes on a ball carrier. He plays with excellent pad level inside the box and understands how to cut off ball carriers on outside runs.

He explodes through tackles instead of catching them, and he knows how to play on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage. He is also good in coverage. He reads the quarterback's eyes well, and he attacks the ball when it is in the air.

He has the size and athleticism to be a problem for tight ends, especially on intermediate crossing routes and deep shots in the slot.

He will need to clean up some of his aggression to exclude false steps, and he will have to improve at taking on and shedding blocks, but that will hopefully be less of an issue in this defense.

Muma had one of the best linebacker performances at the NFL combine, posting a 4.6 40-yard dash, a 40-inch vertical, and a broad jump over 10 feet.