Countdown to the Draft: Which Linebacker is Best Fit for Giants?
The two linebackers who have been touted as the best linebackers in the draft this year are Georgia's Nakobi Dean and Utah's Devin Lloyd. Both will likely not last past the first round, and since the Giants have more pressing needs, the chances of them drafting a middle linebacker in the first round are unlikely.
Day 2 should be a different story. With three selections on the second day, there is a good chance that linebacker will be a target. And after Dean and Lloyd, the next two intriguing prospects are Wyoming's Chad Muma and Georgia's Quay Walker, both very athletic inside linebackers that also possess size.
Either would look good manning the second level for the Giants, but which is the better fit?
Let's break it down.
Chad Muma
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 239 lbs.
Exp.: 2-year Starter
School: Wyoming
After missing much of his senior season due to injury, Muma signed with Wyoming and became an instant contributor. He took over the job as the leader of the defense his junior season and never looked back.
He was first-team All-Mountain West Conference collecting just under 12 tackles per game and three sacks. For an encore, in his senior season, he ranked second in the FBS in tackles with 142 and added three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns. That performance earned him third-team All-American status and honors as a Butkus Award finalist, an award given to the top linebacker in college football.
It's a cliche, but Muma has a "nose for the football." He deciphers plays quickly, and he rarely misses when he closes on a ball carrier. He plays with excellent pad level inside the box and understands how to cut off ball carriers on outside runs.
He explodes through tackles instead of catching them, and he knows how to play on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage. He is also good in coverage. He reads the quarterback's eyes well, and he attacks the ball when it is in the air.
He has the size and athleticism to be a problem for tight ends, especially on intermediate crossing routes and deep shots in the slot.
He will need to clean up some of his aggression to exclude false steps, and he will have to improve at taking on and shedding blocks, but that will hopefully be less of an issue in this defense.
Muma had one of the best linebacker performances at the NFL combine, posting a 4.6 40-yard dash, a 40-inch vertical, and a broad jump over 10 feet.
Quay Walker
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 241 lbs.
Exp.: 1-year starter
School: Georgia
Walker developed into a starter by his senior season. Like Muma, he is big and highly athletic. He started all 15 games for the eventual College Football Playoff champion Bulldogs. He played well within a defensive collective filled with future NFL draft picks, including two other linebackers in this upcoming draft.
Because of the amount of talent on the field, you can't look at statistics to try and assess how good Walker can be. He is a well-schooled and disciplined player who truly understands and embraces doing his share on defense. He has a great understanding of the defensive concept and what the coordinator is looking to get out of it.
Walker has the instincts mixed with a high football IQ. He is rarely ever fooled in the box. He can diagnose a play quickly, and he gets to his responsibility instantly when he does. He uses great technique when addressing run fits. He uses his proper shoulder to take on blocks, keeping his arm free to attack the ball carrier.
He chases the ball sideline to sideline and rarely ever gets outflanked. His athleticism allows him to operate in coverage effectively and cover tight ends and backs out of the backfield.
He is still working on his fluidity and strength, but both should improve as he works at the next level. He was another standout at the combine posting a low 4.5 40-time and over 10 feet in the broad jump.
Best Fit for the Giants
Both players bring a dynamic that the Giants need to add. They need an influx of athleticism. Walker is the faster player, but Muma seems to be the more explosive. Both guys like to hit you, but the difference would be the nose for the ball.
More often than not, Muma seems to know how to find himself where the ball is. He is a tackles machine and not the type of tackles that make you feel like he’s stealing stats. He is also a plus coverage guy and brings that knack for finding the ball to his coverage.
He feels like a middle linebacker, and there is no doubt that he could help the Giants transition into this next iteration of the defense. With a name like “Muma,” he was made to play the “Mike.”
