Countdown to the Draft: Which Top Pass Rusher Best Fits Giants?
The Giants have been looking for an elite, homegrown pass rusher since 2018 when they traded Jason Pierre-Paul to the Buccaneers. Since then, the team has added quality defensive linemen and good edge rushers, but they have not been able to find that elite guy who can collect double digit sacks.
This draft class has a bunch of promising prospects capable of brining a pass rush, but there are two that have all the draftniks talking about what they can bring to a team as a top prospect, and those are Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Both prospects are intriguing because of their pass rushing prowess, but they are definitely two different styles of defensive players. This is your classic case of finished product versus potential and nobody could be upset at either decision.
DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Height: 6’7”
Weight: 260 lbs.
Exp.: 3-year Starter
Nobody is ever going to question Hutchinson's work ethic. He was a four-year contributor for the Wolverines and a three-year starter.
After he had his 2020 season lost due to a lower leg injury, he came back in 2021 on a mission. Hutchinson had either won every major accolade possible or was a finalist when it was all over.
His 14 sacks and 16,5 tackles for a loss led a top defense that helped the Wolverines make it to the College Football Playoffs for the first time. It was by far Hutchinson’s best season in the Maze and Blue; his highest sack total before 2021 was 4.5 his sophomore year.
His strength is his work ethic. He is a tireless worker in the weight room and on the field, and the results have been fantastic. He is a powerful end who can play inside. He also has a great motor that allows him to pursue running backs and quarterbacks as they run away from him.
Don’t let the hard work fool you, though. Hutchinson is instinctual as a player, and he brings frenetic energy in his pass rush. He has an initial burst that jolts offensive linemen when he strikes. He shoots his hips and powers through his half-man.
He also plays very well with his hands and uses his length to create separation from blockers that try to cover him up. He can wear down blockers and rarely ever gets stonewalled. He has the lateral quickness to redirect and chase and instinctive pass-rushing counter moves that allow him to remain moving in the pass rush.
This might be who Hutchinson is, as it does not seem as if he has much more potential to tap into, but if this is the finished product, it is a great product.
Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 254 lbs.
Exp.: 3-year Starter
From the moment he stepped foot on the campus in Eugene, Thibodeaux was an immediate game-planning nightmare for opposing offensive coordinators.
A guy who many believed would be a pass-rushing specialist proved to be a nightmare against the rush and the pass. His explosiveness at the snap and speed, mixed with his flexibility in his hips makes him a prototypical pass rusher, but his motor and underrated strength allow him to be tough against the run.
His pursuit has led to other players collecting tackles and sacks because the ball carrier or quarterback was trying to escape his grasp. 12 quarterback hurries in the Pac-12 championship game vs. USC illustrate how disruptive he can be in the offensive backfield.
One of Thibodeaux's attributes is his ability to use his speed appropriately. He's never out of control on the field and running around recklessly. He knows how to employ his speed to set up wins for himself.
He instantly gets on top of a pass blocker and can dip and bend. He can use secondary moves to offset his speed rush and convert speed to power to shock a pass protector.
People have questioned his motivation during this draft process, but he has an internal drive that has always been connected to the NFL. He still had plenty of upside, and the NFL is the place to see it come to fruition.
Best Fit for the Giants
The Giants will likely continue to be a 30-front defense, and they have good down linemen to play in that front. Thus, the addition of Hutchinson would signal a shift in their defensive front alignments or in the personnel because he is not a natural 3-4 outside linebacker.
I am sure that Don Martindale is smart enough to implement a talent like Hutchinson without problem, but would it be in a way that maximizes all of the talent that the Giants have on the line? Probably not.
Thibodeaux is much more suited to play that outside linebacker role, and the Giants could embrace his versatility as a stand-up defender. Unlike Hutchinson, whose major value is with his hand in the dirt, Thibodeaux offers the strength to play in the trenches and the dynamics to operate in space.
New York needs to look no further than the Cowboys Micah Parsons to see what happens when they pass up elite-level athleticism and dimension in a defensive front seven player.
Thus, if Thibodeaux was to drop to number five, which is not far-fetched, don’t be surprised if the Giants take him there and follow up with an offensive lineman with the seventh pick because there is absolutely no way that Thibodeaux makes it to seven.
