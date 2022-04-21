Countdown to the Draft: Which Top Pass Rusher Best Fits Giants?

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 260 lbs.

Exp.: 3-year Starter

Nobody is ever going to question Hutchinson's work ethic. He was a four-year contributor for the Wolverines and a three-year starter.

After he had his 2020 season lost due to a lower leg injury, he came back in 2021 on a mission. Hutchinson had either won every major accolade possible or was a finalist when it was all over.

His 14 sacks and 16,5 tackles for a loss led a top defense that helped the Wolverines make it to the College Football Playoffs for the first time. It was by far Hutchinson’s best season in the Maze and Blue; his highest sack total before 2021 was 4.5 his sophomore year.

His strength is his work ethic. He is a tireless worker in the weight room and on the field, and the results have been fantastic. He is a powerful end who can play inside. He also has a great motor that allows him to pursue running backs and quarterbacks as they run away from him.

Don’t let the hard work fool you, though. Hutchinson is instinctual as a player, and he brings frenetic energy in his pass rush. He has an initial burst that jolts offensive linemen when he strikes. He shoots his hips and powers through his half-man.

He also plays very well with his hands and uses his length to create separation from blockers that try to cover him up. He can wear down blockers and rarely ever gets stonewalled. He has the lateral quickness to redirect and chase and instinctive pass-rushing counter moves that allow him to remain moving in the pass rush.

This might be who Hutchinson is, as it does not seem as if he has much more potential to tap into, but if this is the finished product, it is a great product.