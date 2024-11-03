Damian Parson's Seven-round New York Giants Mock Draft
This mock draft was completed using Mock Draft Database's simulator and was done before the Jets won their game against Houston, which has since pushed the Giants up to No. 8 in the draft order.
No. 9. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
In this simulation, the Giants are currently out of position for one of the top two quarterbacks, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Therefore, the strategy here is selecting the "best player available."
A year after selecting Malik Nabers, Tetairoa McMillan is a fantastic fit as the big-body X-receiver to complete this wide receiver room. McMillan is alignment versatile and a three-level receiving threat. He and Nabers would be a great 1-2 punch for defensive secondaries to worry about for years to come.
No. 40. QB Drew Allar, Penn State
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has the physical tools and stature resembling Brian Daboll's former star quarterback, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.
The value of Allar being available in round two cannot be understated. Allar would give the Giants a young, gifted thrower of the football with plus-level athleticism to develop inside this offense.
One of Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito could be used as the bridge and play most of Allar's rookie season before letting him take over the starting job when the coaches feel it is time.
The Giants needed a young and potential quarterback of the future, and Allar would give them that.
No. 71. OT Blake Miller, Clemson
Jermaine Eluemunor signed a two-year contract this offseason to join the Giants organization and has played well enough on the right side of the offense.
Planning for the future is never a bad idea, though. Blake Miller is an athletically gifted tackle who has been a cornerstone for the Clemson Tigers offense.
He will keep the physicality in the Giants' rushing attack while bringing tools to continue his development as a pass protector. This pick has long-term benefits.
No. 107. CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
The cornerback position needs an injection of talent to pair with Deonte Banks, and Davison Igbinosun will pass the NFL threshold for size and toughness.
He is at his best when aligned in press coverage, where he can dictate the action with the physical bump-n-run technique. Igbinosun would be a good addition to this growing secondary.
No. 134. Ty Robinson, Nebraska
Ty Robinson is an alignment-versatile defensive line prospect. Robinson fits the Giants' defensive line grouping to pair alongside star IDL Dexter Lawrence.
Robinson plays with good strength at the point of attack against the run and quickness as a pass rusher.
The Giants' defenses were at their best, with the capability to pressure quarterbacks with a four-man rush. Robinson will give this defensive line another defender with a three-down skill set.
No. 154. IOL Luke Kandra, Cincinnati
Current right guard Greg Van Roten will be a free agent after this season, and he is approaching 35 years of age, his best football behind him. If he is willing to re-sign for a short, team-friendly deal, go for it.
Either way, though. the Giants need to prepare for the future on the interior offensive line and have depth for competition to find their best five guys.
Luke Kandra is a scheme-versatile and athletic moving blocker. He is effective at creating running lanes for his RBs.
Kandra's athleticism will shine in the screen game and as a pulling lead blocker on the ground. A good player with good value this late in the draft.
No. 219. LB Francisco Mauigoa, Miami
Every team needs a solid backup linebacker with the potential to start and special teams experience. Francisco Mauigoa will give the Giants those exact things. He is well-experienced and can carve out a solid role on this team.
No. 242. WR Matthew Golden, Texas
Matthew Golden has good burst, acceleration, and speed to win with the football in his hands.
Golden is a valuable kick returner. In 2023, he returned nine kicks for 321 yards (35.6 YPR) and two touchdowns--one of which went for 100 yards. Golden would benefit the Giants as a low-risk investment with the potential for a decent return due to his versatility.