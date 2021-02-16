Daniel Jeremiah Mocks an Edge Rusher to Giants at No. 11: Analysis

Defensive help to the Giants at No. 11? Sure it addresses a need, but upon closer inspection, it doesn't make as much sense.

The New York Giants' decision when it comes to their first-round pick--regardless if they stat at No. 11 or if they somehow manage to swing a trade out of that spot--is that they'll either go offense or defense.

And in other news, the sun rises in the east and sets in the west.

But seriously, while most mock drafts have the Giants selecting either Florida TE Kyle Pitts or Bama WR Jaylen Waddle, some don't think any of the top offensive playmakers will be on the board at No. 11.

In that case, it obviously makes sense to go defense. But in former NFL scout and current NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's second mock draft of the year, he takes a slightly different angle.

Jeremiah's pick for the Giants is Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau, a red-shirt sophomore of whom he writes:

I know GM Dave Gettleman has let it be known that he wants to add playmakers on offense. At the end of the day, though, he’s not able to pass up the big, athletic edge rusher.

Former general manager Ernie Accorsi always liked to say that a team could never have enough pass rushers, and Giants Super Bowl history has shown why: Get at least three guys up front capable of rushing the passer, and chances are you'll be able to send the minimum at the quarterback while getting optimal results.

With that said, Jeremiah is passing on Waddle and Smith, whom he has going 13th and 14th, respectively, in his mock.

For as good as Rousseau is, I don't think I would pass up a chance to add an offensive playmaker when the franchise quarterback is entering a big third year in which he needs to justify the love and faith shown in him by the franchise.

Figure Jones will likely be looking for a new contract after the 2021 season. If the Giants don't surround him with the talent when the opportunity is there to do so, I can't see how the Giants will get a complete assessment of what they have in him.

Yes, Jones can show a continued improvement in decision-making and such by himself. But there also has to be production, something he struggled to produce between working behind an inconsistent offensive line and receiving targets that either couldn't separate or dropped passes thrown within their respective catch radiuses.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has managed to generate better than expected pass-rushing numbers with his scheme. While certainly, another premium edge rusher will make his job a lot easier, the focus has to be on building the offense, which is why the Giants, in Jeremiah's scenario, can't afford to pass on Smith or Waddle.

