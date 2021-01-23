Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft: Giants Select Alabama WR Jaylon Waddle at Pick 11

NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
The Giants are on a mission this off-season to add playmakers around Daniel Jones.
After barely adding to the offensive side of the ball last off-season, the Giants’ brass will be on a mission this year to add playmakers to an offense that finished 31st in scoring in overall offense (299 yards per game) during the 2020 season.

As such, NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, in his first mock draft of the year, has New York plucking Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle at No. 11 when they go on the clock.

Notes Jeremiah, “The Giants are all in with Daniel Jones, and now they need to give him some weapons on the outside.

Talk about an understatement.

The Giants top three receivers—Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, and Darius Slayton—combined for eight receiving touchdowns. Putting that number into perspective, Slayton alone had eight in his rookie season.

Meanwhile, tight end Evan Engram, who was also supposed to be a part of the solution on offense, managed just one receiving touchdown.

Add it all up, and you have a sharp decline in Jones' touchdown passes--from 24 as a rookie to 12 in his second season. While part of that is on Jones himself, more of that is on the supporting cast around him, who failed to come up with catchable balls in the end zone.

And if we’re talking dropped passes, the Giants placed two receiving targets in the top-10 of this category, Engram and Slayton, who combined for 14 of the 22 drops by all the receivers and tight ends combined.

Simply put, none of this is good enough. Furthermore, with the jury still out on Daniel Jones and whether he is truly capable of being this team’s franchise quarterback for the next decade-plus, it’s not fair to judge Jones's production or future on the lack of production his supporting cast.

As a bonus, Waddle has experience as both a punt returner and kickoff returner, two areas the Giants desperately need to upgrade. He averaged 19.3 yards per punt return and 23.8 yards per kickoff return in three seasons for the Crimson Tide. 

