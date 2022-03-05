Defensive Line and Linebackers to Watch During Combine Workouts

Here is a list of Coach Gene Clemons' defensive linemen and linebackers to keep an eye out for during Saturday's workouts at the Combine.

Based on the direction that the Giants front office have told fans they are heading, the draft process really began on day two of the on-field workouts at the combine. Lots of offensive linemen were impressive, and that didn't include the two big names not participating.

Day 3 will be another critical day for Giants fans to get a look at potential future members of Big Blue. There are some legit upgrades the team can make in the front seven edge rusher, and inside linebacker will definitely be two places the Giants can go. Do they shoot for the moon, or do they look to build depth on Day 2.

Defensive Line

Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon), Jermaine Johnson II (Florida State), Trayvon Walker (Georgia), Jordan Davis (Georgia)

Giants fans need to be looking at some of the top-ranked pass-rushing prospects. This should be a position addressed early for New York, and there is also a chance they trade one of the top ten picks to collect more premium day one and day two picks. Look for most of the football world's eyes to be on the top of the list.

It doesn't get more top than Thibodeaux. He is a guy who has been doubted and debated, but what we will be watching for is the otherworldly athleticism. Will Thibodeaux run a fast forty, jump over 40 inches, will the broad jump be over 11 feet? These are all questions that move the needle.

Johnson and Walker will try to steal the shine from Thibodeaux and fellow consensus DL1 Aidan Hutchinson. Both guys are big and athletic. They both play with a mean streak. Walker had the luxury of playing with future day one and two picks every Saturday.

Johnson has been on one of the most uninspiring teams in Florida State history. So he has had to depend on his ability to perform against a lot of offensive attention. If both of those guys can explode during the drills, there could be four defensive ends taken in the first ten picks of the draft. One of these three ends has a realistic chance of ending up in blue.

The Giants need to upgrade the interior, and that starts with the nose guard. Davis is the type of interior linemen necessary in today's NFL. A guy who is big and strong but also athletic with a good motor.

It will be fun to watch this massive human move around the field. Look for him to be in play if the Giants don't move up and their priority targets get taken ahead of them.

Linebacker

Christian Harris (Alabama), Chad Muma (Wyoming), Troy Andersen (Montana State)

The Giants have to revamp their inside linebackers, and this is a great draft to improve that position. While it is not likely that they go with an inside linebacker in the first round, they could be active at that position on day two. These three linebackers would fit perfectly in a Wink Martindale defense.

They are athletic enough to cover tight ends and backs out the backfield but also have a nose for the football and the ability to consistently get ball carriers on the ground. Harris is probably a second-round guy, so if the Giants strike out with him, look for Muma or Andersen to be a priority in round three, depending on how their picks unfold.

