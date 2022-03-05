Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Defensive Line and Linebackers to Watch During Combine Workouts

Here is a list of Coach Gene Clemons' defensive linemen and linebackers to keep an eye out for during Saturday's workouts at the Combine.

Based on the direction that the Giants front office have told fans they are heading, the draft process really began on day two of the on-field workouts at the combine. Lots of offensive linemen were impressive, and that didn't include the two big names not participating.

Day 3 will be another critical day for Giants fans to get a look at potential future members of Big Blue. There are some legit upgrades the team can make in the front seven edge rusher, and inside linebacker will definitely be two places the Giants can go. Do they shoot for the moon, or do they look to build depth on Day 2.

Defensive Line

Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon), Jermaine Johnson II (Florida State), Trayvon Walker (Georgia), Jordan Davis (Georgia)

Giants fans need to be looking at some of the top-ranked pass-rushing prospects. This should be a position addressed early for New York, and there is also a chance they trade one of the top ten picks to collect more premium day one and day two picks. Look for most of the football world's eyes to be on the top of the list.

It doesn't get more top than Thibodeaux. He is a guy who has been doubted and debated, but what we will be watching for is the otherworldly athleticism. Will Thibodeaux run a fast forty, jump over 40 inches, will the broad jump be over 11 feet? These are all questions that move the needle.

Johnson and Walker will try to steal the shine from Thibodeaux and fellow consensus DL1 Aidan Hutchinson. Both guys are big and athletic. They both play with a mean streak. Walker had the luxury of playing with future day one and two picks every Saturday.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux enters the stadium for the game against Oregon State on Nov. 27, 2021.
Play
Draft

Defensive Line and Linebackers to Watch During Combine Workouts

Here is a list of Coach Gene Clemons' defensive linemen and linebackers to keep an eye out for during Saturday's workouts at the Combine.

By Gene Clemons50 seconds ago
50 seconds ago
Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A general overall aerial view of Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts and the site of the 2022 NFL Scouring Combine.
Play
Draft

Which O-Lineman and Running Backs Impressed at Combine Workouts?

Which offensive linemen and runnings backs cashed in on the opportunity to impress at the combine on Friday? Coach Gene Clemons has your rundown.

By Gene Clemons2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner (DB14) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
Draft

Giants Could Be Looking to Add a Little Extra "Sauce" to Defense in Draft

Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner has the skill set and produciton that apears to be a perfect fit for what new dfensive coordiantor Don Martindale might want to do.

By Patricia Traina4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Johnson has been on one of the most uninspiring teams in Florida State history. So he has had to depend on his ability to perform against a lot of offensive attention. If both of those guys can explode during the drills, there could be four defensive ends taken in the first ten picks of the draft. One of these three ends has a realistic chance of ending up in blue.

The Giants need to upgrade the interior, and that starts with the nose guard. Davis is the type of interior linemen necessary in today's NFL. A guy who is big and strong but also athletic with a good motor. 

It will be fun to watch this massive human move around the field. Look for him to be in play if the Giants don't move up and their priority targets get taken ahead of them.

Linebacker

Christian Harris (Alabama), Chad Muma (Wyoming), Troy Andersen (Montana State)

The Giants have to revamp their inside linebackers, and this is a great draft to improve that position. While it is not likely that they go with an inside linebacker in the first round, they could be active at that position on day two. These three linebackers would fit perfectly in a Wink Martindale defense.

They are athletic enough to cover tight ends and backs out the backfield but also have a nose for the football and the ability to consistently get ball carriers on the ground. Harris is probably a second-round guy, so if the Giants strike out with him, look for Muma or Andersen to be a priority in round three, depending on how their picks unfold.

Join the Giants Country Community

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux enters the stadium for the game against Oregon State on Nov. 27, 2021.
Draft

Defensive Line and Linebackers to Watch During Combine Workouts

By Gene Clemons50 seconds ago
Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A general overall aerial view of Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts and the site of the 2022 NFL Scouring Combine.
Draft

Which O-Lineman and Running Backs Impressed at Combine Workouts?

By Gene Clemons2 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner (DB14) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

Giants Could Be Looking to Add a Little Extra "Sauce" to Defense in Draft

By Patricia Traina4 hours ago
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) runs the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the third quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB James Cook, Georgia

By Nick Falato5 hours ago
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Combine" Edition

By Patricia Traina9 hours ago
Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The NFL Scouting Combine logo is seen at the Indiana Convention Center.
Draft

Combine Day 2: OLs and RBs Giants Should Watch

By Gene ClemonsMar 4, 2022
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA;General view of the NFL Scouting Combine logo on the field during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

NFL Combine Day 1 Winners and Observations

By Gene ClemonsMar 4, 2022
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux (DL45) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
Draft

Why Giants Gave Kayvon Thibodeaux a "Hard Time" During Combine Interview

By Patricia TrainaMar 4, 2022