Draft Prospect Preview | DE Chase Young, Ohio State

Height: 6-foot 5Weight: 265 lbsGrade: JuniorSchool: Ohio State

Chase Young might just be the best player in this draft, and it’s downright scary to think how terrorizing he’s going to be.

A native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, he enjoyed several sports, including basketball and soccer, and began playing football at the age of six. He would be a key part of two different high school programs, Pallotti High and Dematha Catholic High School, helping both win championships.

He chose Ohio State in 2016 over Alabama, Arizona State, Boston College, and others. He started his college career playing alongside star defensive end Nick Bosa, which limited his production in his freshman and sophomore season. An injury to Bosa would change all that.

When promoted to the starting lineup and an expanded role, Young led the Buckeyes with 15.5 tackles for a loss and 10.5 sacks. After Bosa declared for the 2019 NFL Draft, Young's role and legend grew even more.

He exploded for 16.5 sacks in 2019, a school record and best in all of college football, and posted six forced fumbles, showing a nose for attacking the football.

From his massive arms, to his sudden explosiveness off the edge, he’s virtually impossible to stop. Against Washington offensive tackle Trey Adams, a potential first-rounder, Young dominated the match-up, recording one sack, one quarterback hit, and three pressures.

A creative pass rusher, many scouts believe that for as good as Young is, he hasn't even begun to scratch the surface of his potential and that he can become an even scarier force on defense.

Why He’s a Fit

Part of the reason why the Giants won their last two Super Bowl appearances was because of a consistent pass rush. Since 2011, the Giants just haven't had that three-man pass rush rotation or a dominant pass rusher that forces offensive coordinators to scheme for them.

Enter Young, front and center. His 16.5 sacks would’ve accounted for nearly half of the Giants' entire sack total (36). He had a 96.9 pass-rushing grade, among the best ever, according to Pro Football Focus.

He also had 50 hurries in 2018, consistently making the quarterback uncomfortable; his 50 hurries to match what the Giants defense posted as a whole in 2019.

There’s a path for the Giants to return to pass-rushing glory. They drafted Lorenzo Carter in the third round of 2018, and acquired rookie Oshane Ximini in the Odell Beckham trade; both showed improvement and promise down the stretch.

The problem is that by winning a couple of games down the stretch, the Giants likely won't be in a position to get Young. If not, they might target someone in free agency such as Yannick Ngakoue or maybe even Jadeveon Clowney.

But just think for a moment what a pass-rushing tandem of Young and perhaps an established veteran might do for this Giants defense. It could be downright scary good.