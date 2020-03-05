Draft Prospect Preview | Edge Curtis Weaver, Boise State

CURTIS WEAVER

Height: 6-foot 2

Weight: 265

Class: Redshirt Junior

School: Boise State

One of the more underrated edge rushers in this class who might be generating more buzz if Chase Young wasn't leading the pack, Curtis Weaver is a nine-time All-American also voted the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, and who earned his third-straight selection to the All-Mountain West First Team.

Weaver, who over his college career, recorded 128 total tackles, including 47.5 for a loss and 34.0 sacks, ended his career as the Mountain West's all-time sack leader, and second in Boise State history in the sack department.

Weaver doesn't offer elite explosiveness, but he has managed to overcome this by using his instincts and football intelligence to diagnose plays before the come to fruition.

A productive edge with a high motor, Weaver, doesn't have ideal functional speed as an edge defender and has some balance and body control issues that will need to be cleaned up. Still, his production and his ability to coordinate his hands and feet and generate momentum in the pass rush are hard not to like.

He's also adequate in pass coverage and tends to lower his head when making tackle attempts, which is another technique flaw that will need to be cleaned up, but there is plenty with which to work in his game which could see him as a spot player as a rookie as he smooths out the rough edges.

Why He's a Fit

Unless the stars align and either a premier pass rusher set to hit free agency doesn't get the franchise tag, or Ohio State edge Chase Young somehow falls to No. 4, the Giants are all but certain to be looking elsewhere for pass-rush help.

Weaver's skill set could be an intriguing fit. He said at the combine that teams told him that they like the quick-twitch in his game when it comes to the pass rush and that the bend is there, but that his most significant area to improve is his strength, particularly on the bull rush.

Weaver can play in either a two- or three-point stance, so he would appear to be scheme friendly for a defense such as the Giants who aim to be multiple. He'll need to improve his game against the run to become more consistent, but there is a lot of upside to Weaver's game if he should land with the Giants.