GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Draft Prospect Preview | Edge Curtis Weaver, Boise State

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

CURTIS WEAVER
Height: 6-foot 2
Weight: 265
Class: Redshirt Junior
School: Boise State

One of the more underrated edge rushers in this class who might be generating more buzz if Chase Young wasn't leading the pack, Curtis Weaver is a nine-time All-American also voted the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, and who earned his third-straight selection to the All-Mountain West First Team.

Weaver, who over his college career, recorded 128 total tackles, including 47.5 for a loss and 34.0 sacks, ended his career as the Mountain West's all-time sack leader, and second in Boise State history in the sack department.  

Weaver doesn't offer elite explosiveness, but he has managed to overcome this by using his instincts and football intelligence to diagnose plays before the come to fruition. 

A productive edge with a high motor, Weaver, doesn't have ideal functional speed as an edge defender and has some balance and body control issues that will need to be cleaned up. Still, his production and his ability to coordinate his hands and feet and generate momentum in the pass rush are hard not to like.

He's also adequate in pass coverage and tends to lower his head when making tackle attempts, which is another technique flaw that will need to be cleaned up, but there is plenty with which to work in his game which could see him as a spot player as a rookie as he smooths out the rough edges. 

 Why He's a Fit

Unless the stars align and either a premier pass rusher set to hit free agency doesn't get the franchise tag, or Ohio State edge Chase Young somehow falls to No. 4, the Giants are all but certain to be looking elsewhere for pass-rush help.

Weaver's skill set could be an intriguing fit. He said at the combine that teams told him that they like the quick-twitch in his game when it comes to the pass rush and that the bend is there, but that his most significant area to improve is his strength, particularly on the bull rush. 

Weaver can play in either a two- or three-point stance, so he would appear to be scheme friendly for a defense such as the Giants who aim to be multiple. He'll need to improve his game against the run to become more consistent, but there is a lot of upside to Weaver's game if he should land with the Giants.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Fix the Giants Pass Rush

The Giants might have to go back to a familiar face to shore up their sagging pass rush.

Patricia Traina

How to Fix the Giants' Offensive Line

The Giants offensive line is still very much a work in progress, with needs at both tackle and center. Here are a few different ways general manager Dave Gettleman can address those needs.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

The Giants Salary Cap: How Much Do They Really Have to Spend in 2020?

The NFL hasn't yet announced the 2020 salary-cap figure for all 32 clubs, but let's take a look at where the Giants, who made some roster moves last week, stand financially based on a $200 million cap.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Quick Takes: Three Post Combine Thoughts

Interest in Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown? The first-round pick? And is cornerback Byron Jones a potential free-agent target? Let's get to the bottom of it.

Patricia Traina

by

Putt4Dough

A Potential Trade Scenario for the Giants to Acquire Edge Rusher Yannick Ngakoue

Yes, the franchise tag makes it stickier for the Giants to potentially acquire free agent edge Yannick Ngakoue, but here's one scenario that could work out for both the Giants and Jacksonville and which shouldn't cost a lot.

Patricia Traina

by

Dukie2020

Draft Prospect Profile | RB J.J. Taylor, Arizona

Here's another look at a running back prospect who could find his way in blue.

Nick Falato

Report: Giants Exercising Option Year on QB Alex Tanney's Contract

Alex Tanney will stick around for the time being in support of Daniel Jones as he enters his second season as a starter.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | Edge Bradlee Anae, Utah

Here's a look at a second-tier edge rusher that could be available Day 2-3.

Nick Falato

Combine Wrap Up: Winners & Losers

Which players really helped themselves at the combine and which ones didn't? Gene Clemons has your wrap-up.

Gene Clemons

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Draft Prospect Profile | OT Austin Jackson, USC

There are plenty of solid Day 2 and Day 3 offensive tackle prospects in this draft, such as Austin Jackson of USC. Let's see what he brings to the table.

Ahmed Shifa