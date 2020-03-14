Draft Prospect Preview | LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State

Malik Harrison

Height: 6-foot 3

Weight: 246 lbs

Grade: Senior

School: Ohio State

Malik Harrison is a throw-back, thumper type prospect that can fill an important role for the Giants.

He brings experience with him, as he was a true senior at Ohio State, playing 39 games in his final three seasons. Harrison tied for the team lead in tackles in 2018 with 81.

He’s had key moments for the Buckeyes as well, including a key interception in Ohio State’s win over No. 15 TCU and a fumble recovery in an overtime victory over Maryland.

In his senior season, Harrison earned third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big Ten notice after finishing as the Buckeyes' leading tackler (75 tackles, 16.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks, and four pass breakups) in 14 starts.

Harrison is physical, can plug gaps against the run, and is a good enough blitzer. He has the desired combination of size, physicality and range teams look for to help ruin the running game.

However, he wasn’t asked to do much in coverage at Ohio State due to a lack of lateral quickness and recovery speed, deficiencies that will likely limit him to being a two-down linebacker at the next level.

Why He’s a Fit

Despite the evolution of the NFL into a passing league, stopping the run is still a top priority. A player of Harrison's skillset could potentially help with that.

He projects as a starting middle linebacker at the NFL level, with most of his impact and value coming with what he brings against the run. A physical thumper who does a sufficient job stuffing up blocks, he finds opportunities to attack his man and bury running backs behind the line of scrimmage.

The Giants have needs all over their defense. However, they could use a run-stuffing linebacker, who’ll probably slip to the late second or early third round. He projects as an early-down player, and they could plug him into the rotation in certain sets.