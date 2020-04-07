Draft Prospect Preview | QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts, Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 218 lbs

Grade: Senior

School: Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts hasn’t had the easiest path to get to the pros.

He began his collegiate career with Alabama, and he only needed one game to show he was worthy of being the starter as the first true freshman to start a game under Nick Saban and the first in program history since 1984 (Vince Sutton). However, he ended up backing up Tua Tagovailoa for 13 games.

Hurts would go on to earn 2016 SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year Honors, setting school records in total touchdowns (36) and rushing yards by a quarterback (954).

He finished his historic Alabama career with 7,602 total yards and 71 total touchdowns (48 passing / 23 rushing), helping the Crimson Tide win a championship, all while compiling a 41-3 career record.

With Hurts knew he deserved to be a starter once more, he decided to transfer to Oklahoma. Before the 2019 season, he was named as one of four team captains.

In his lone season under center for the Sooners, Hurts started all 14 games. In those contests, he recorded 3,851 passing yards and 32 touchdowns.

So what does Hurts bring to the table? Well, it starts with his mobility; he has above-average speed and quickness that allows him to escape when under attack. He also has a certain level of composure you’d need to lead in the huddle.

However, he has a ways to go in terms of his passing accuracy, which leaves something to be desired. He's projected by NFL.com to start his career as a backup, but we'll see if that's the case.

Why He’s a Fit

Let’s be clear: The Giants probably aren’t going to take a quarterback anytime within the first few rounds.

However, it’s never a bad idea to invest in the position, even with backups. Considering Daniel Jones is just 23 years old and entering his second season, the Giants could consider drafting a prospect they might be able to develop as a future second-string option.