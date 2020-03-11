GiantsCountry
Draft Prospect Profile | CB Trevon Diggs,  Alabama

Ahmed Shifa

Trevon Diggs, Cornerback

Height: 6-foot 2
Weight: 207 lbs
Grade: Senior
School: Alabama

Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs has some intriguing traits that offer strong hints of what he might still become at the next level.

A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Diggs was a multi-position player at receiver and cornerback, eventually settling in as a clear-cut defensive back. 

He began to shine in his final season at Tuscaloosa, where he had 37 tackles, eight pass breakups, and two interceptions. He also added two fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

Diggs was able to use his greatest assets--length and wingspan--to delay receiver releases off the line of scrimmage. He tends to be quite intense, regardless of zone or man coverage. He also has shown himself able to pluck the ball out of the air with ease, a leftover trait from his earlier days when he played receiver as his older brother, Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, currently does.

If there is a concern about Diggs, it would probably be the broken foot he suffered in 2018, which limited him to six games played, and his lack of interceptions. Overall in 44 games played, Diggs recorded 68 total tackles and four interceptions. 

Why He’s A Fit

If the Giants don't add a cornerback in free agency--they not only need an outside corner, they need a slot cornerback as well--they should be able to come away with a depth layer on Day 3.  

Diggs' combination of length, speed, ball skills, and size enables him to function in press coverage. He's not afraid to jam receivers or get physical on the routes, and he's pretty much consistent in run support.

With that said, Diggs has some room to grow, especially against the more savvy route runners. But here is enough intriguing talent in his game that warrants a look and which, when combined with his size and physical nature, are worth considering.

