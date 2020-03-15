GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Draft Prospect Profile | OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

Ahmed Shifa

Ezra Cleveland 

Height: 6 foot 6
Weight: 310 lbs
Grade: Junior
School: Boise State

If the Giants are serious about drafting and developing offensive linemen, they will do well to grab a promising player at a position of need in Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland.

An all-state selection on the defensive line at Bethel High School in Washington, who also participated in wrestling, Cleveland also excelled on the offensive line.

Cleveland landed on NFL radars as a sophomore, earning first-team all-conference Honors as a 13-game starter on the blindside. He played over 900 snaps at left tackle for Boise State in each of his three seasons, recording an 81.0 pass-blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus' draft guide.

Cleveland's run-blocking grade improved to 78.0 in each of his last two years. He also showed growth, allowing fewer than 20 total pressures, and was also flagged for just seven penalties.

Cleveland, in general, is scheme versatile, but given his skill set, his best fit appears to be in a zone-blocking scheme, where he can best use his lateral mobility and range. If he can learn to play with more power in the run game and improve against power rushers--he'll need to develop his strength and agility--Cleveland has the foundation to develop into a swing tackle.

Why He’s a Fit

In an ideal scenario for most Giants fans, the team could fall in love with Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the point where they pick him over an offensive lineman. If that’s the case, Cleveland, who will be available later int he draft, might be a nice fall-back option, especially if the team is confident in his ability to grow.

The offensive line is the biggest issue the Giants have and must address. Expect them to use free agency to address the position but also expect them to dip into this tackle-rich draft class. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Prospective XFL Free-agent Targets the Giants Could Target

With the XFL having suspended play and allowing its players to pursue opportunities with the NFL, Gene Clemons takes a look at five potential prospects who could fill some Giants needs.

Gene Clemons

by

Bigblue44

Giants Re-sign Linebacker David Mayo to Three-Year Extension

The Giants re-sign a key depth player on defense.

Patricia Traina

by

Andyyyy

Draft Prospect Preview | LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State

Would downhill thumper Malik Harrison of Ohio State fit into a Giants defense that's sorely in need of playmakers?

Ahmed Shifa

How Giants Defensive Player Roles Might Change in Patrick Graham's System

The Giants defense needs a major overhaul to optimize its talent and produce different results. Here's our look at how new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham could accomplish those objectives and how certain players who are returning could see their roles change in Graham's system.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Free Agency Preview: Major Decisions Await General Manager Dave Gettleman

With free agency scheduled to begin March 18, here's a complete overview of where things stand for the Giants--their cap space, their free agents, their needs and their potential targets.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Draft Prospect Profile | TE Adam Trautman, Dayton

Adam Trautman comes from a small program, but he has some big potential.

Gene Clemons

Friday Reader Mailbag: Free Agency, the Draft, and Player Improvements

As free agency draws closer the mail bag gets bigger!

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | TE Harrison Bryant, FAU

If the Giants ultimately move on from Evan Engram, a prospect such as Harrison Bryant could be just as good if not better of a replacement.

Gene Clemons

Draft Prospect Profile | TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

With the retirement of Rhett Ellison and the on-going rehab by Evan Engram, tight end is a Giant need.

Gene Clemons

Giants Waive OT George Asafo-Adjei

Last year's seventh-round draft pick receives a failed physical designation after missing 2019 with a concussion.

Patricia Traina

by

Andyyyy