Draft Prospect Profile | OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

Ezra Cleveland

Height: 6 foot 6

Weight: 310 lbs

Grade: Junior

School: Boise State

If the Giants are serious about drafting and developing offensive linemen, they will do well to grab a promising player at a position of need in Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland.

An all-state selection on the defensive line at Bethel High School in Washington, who also participated in wrestling, Cleveland also excelled on the offensive line.

Cleveland landed on NFL radars as a sophomore, earning first-team all-conference Honors as a 13-game starter on the blindside. He played over 900 snaps at left tackle for Boise State in each of his three seasons, recording an 81.0 pass-blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus' draft guide.

Cleveland's run-blocking grade improved to 78.0 in each of his last two years. He also showed growth, allowing fewer than 20 total pressures, and was also flagged for just seven penalties.

Cleveland, in general, is scheme versatile, but given his skill set, his best fit appears to be in a zone-blocking scheme, where he can best use his lateral mobility and range. If he can learn to play with more power in the run game and improve against power rushers--he'll need to develop his strength and agility--Cleveland has the foundation to develop into a swing tackle.

Why He’s a Fit

In an ideal scenario for most Giants fans, the team could fall in love with Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the point where they pick him over an offensive lineman. If that’s the case, Cleveland, who will be available later int he draft, might be a nice fall-back option, especially if the team is confident in his ability to grow.

The offensive line is the biggest issue the Giants have and must address. Expect them to use free agency to address the position but also expect them to dip into this tackle-rich draft class.