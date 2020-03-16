GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Draft Prospect Profile | OT Lucas Niang, TCU

Ahmed Shifa

TCU offensive tackle Lucas Niang was heavily recruited after high school but committed to TCU after rejecting scholarships from Penn State, Auburn, Miami, and Georgia.

Niang moved into the starting lineup midway through 2017, when he helped the TCU Horned Frogs win their first-ever Big 12 Championship. After that, he’d start all 13 games at right tackle for TCU as a junior in 2018, maintaining a sack-less streak for the entire season, as well as his three-year run and 28 games as a starter.

Niang is a large human being with an impressive combination of length, power, and mobility relative to his size. As a run blocker, he uses his hands well and does a nice job of coordinating his hips and feet to push defenders around effectively.

He’s also a skilled pass blocker, using his wingspan to envelope pass rushers while standing his ground. He can also slide well, mirroring his man to remain in front of him.

On the other side, Niang isn't universally regarded as a "great" athlete due to being occasionally knocked off-center by blitzes and quicker defensive linemen. 

Niang might need some technical refinement with his footwork and body control to reach his full potential in the NFL, but there's certainly more than enough skill and ability with which to work in this young prospect.

Why He’s a Fit

The Giants have been attempting to address the offensive line position for years but have come up short in putting together a unit that has had a chance to solidify over multiple seasons in the same way the great line of 2007-2010 did.

This failure to do so again reared its ugly head in 2019 as quarterback Daniel Jones got knocked down far too often, and the running game had to scratch and claw for room.

At TCU, Niang showed the ability to push people around and create space in the running game. He consistently forced defensive linemen to take much longer to get to his quarterback. 

He has the size and the physical tools; he needs a year's worth of NFL coaching to take his game to the next level and could be a good depth project for the team.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Prospective XFL Free-agent Targets the Giants Could Target

With the XFL having suspended play and allowing its players to pursue opportunities with the NFL, Gene Clemons takes a look at five potential prospects who could fill some Giants needs.

Gene Clemons

by

Shakespeare101

NFL Salary Cap Set at $198.2 Million for 2020 League Year

The actual amount falls just slightly under the $200 million estimate. So what does this mean for the Giants' projected cap space?

Patricia Traina

NFLPA Narrowly Approves New CBA

League will have labor peace for the next decade.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

In case the Giants delay drafting an offensive tackle to Day 2 or later, here's a look at a prospect who needs a little more development but who could potentially be a serviceable contributor.

Ahmed Shifa

Giants Re-sign Linebacker David Mayo to Three-Year Extension

The Giants re-sign a key depth player on defense.

Patricia Traina

by

Andyyyy

Draft Prospect Preview | LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State

Would downhill thumper Malik Harrison of Ohio State fit into a Giants defense that's sorely in need of playmakers?

Ahmed Shifa

How Giants Defensive Player Roles Might Change in Patrick Graham's System

The Giants defense needs a major overhaul to optimize its talent and produce different results. Here's our look at how new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham could accomplish those objectives and how certain players who are returning could see their roles change in Graham's system.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Free Agency Preview: Major Decisions Await General Manager Dave Gettleman

With free agency scheduled to begin March 18, here's a complete overview of where things stand for the Giants--their cap space, their free agents, their needs and their potential targets.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Draft Prospect Profile | TE Adam Trautman, Dayton

Adam Trautman comes from a small program, but he has some big potential.

Gene Clemons

Friday Reader Mailbag: Free Agency, the Draft, and Player Improvements

As free agency draws closer the mail bag gets bigger!

Patricia Traina