Draft Prospect Profile | RB Cam Akers, Florida State

Cam Akers

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 212 pounds

Class: Junior

School: Florida State

Although it is not easy following up the career of a running back great in Dalvin Cook, Cam Akers came into Florida State in 2017 as the nation’s top recruit at his position and the number two player in the country overall.

Right off the bat, Akers broke Cook’s freshman rushing record with 1,024 yards on 194 carries to go along with seven touchdowns. He also was apart of FSU’s first-ever all-true freshman backfields when both he and quarterback James Blackman started against Boston College that year.

Akers impressive freshman campaign earned him the honor of Third-Team All-ACC and ninth on his school’s all-time single-season rusher list.

In 2018, Akers had another successful season despite not eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark as he did in his first year. Akers finished fourth in the ACC with 866 all-purpose yards and earned his team’s leadership award.

In his final season in 2019, Akers had the best year of his collegiate career, rushing for 1,144 yards, which was FSU’s sixth-best single-season mark. He also produced 14 touchdowns on the ground and caught four more for fourth-most in a season in school history. This historic year saw Akers be awarded the honor of Second-Team All-ACC.

Akers finished his Seminole career with 2,874 rushing yards and 34 total touchdowns, which are both sixth-most in school history. He was also in good company as one of three Seminoles to rush for 1,000 yards in multiple seasons, joining Dalvin Cook and Warrick Dunn to accomplish that feat.

Akers is a speedy back, who showed ability in both the running and receiving game. While he didn't have the most consistent run-blocking offensive line in front of him, the past two seasons, he was still able to rush for a minimum of 4.4 yards per carry during this span.

Why He's a Fit

Regardless of what happens with Wayne Gallman, the Giants are probably going to bring in some additional competition for the bottom of the depth chart, which makes all the sense in the world to do.

Akers' production is certainly intriguing enough to be given some consideration for that competition. Early draft projections have him falling to an early Day 3 pick, they could potentially select Akers if he slips past the third round.

While the Giants could re-sign Buck Allen to compete for a spot again, going with a younger, more productive player who, if he can pass block, would be an intriguing fit.

A Barkley-Akers backfield would certainly make the Giants running game even scarier and would not sink the season if one must miss a game or two due to injury.

Last season, the Giants were in crisis mode without Barkley and Gallman and were forced to start practice squad running back Jon Hilliman. 2019 proved that running back is the most vulnerable position due to the amount of contact these ball carriers endure.

If a player of Akers caliber were added to the roster as a late-round pick, it would ultimately eliminate last year’s issue from occurring again in 2020.