Draft Prospect Profile | S Ashtyn Davis, California

Ashtyn Davis

Height: 6-foot 1

Weight: 201 lbs

Grade: Senior

School: California

With the departure of Antoine Bethea, the Giants could use some depth at safety, and Ashtyn Davis could give the Giants just that if added in the later rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Davis was not recruited to play football at California. Instead, he was a scholarship hurdler for the track team. In the spring of his' freshman year (2015), he attended a walk-on tryout and earned a spot on the football roster.

After a redshirt year, Davis carved a role for himself on special teams in 2016 and was even named the team's Most Valuable Special Teams Player, something that might appeal extra to Giants head coach Joe Judge, a former special teams coach.

Exceptional special teams play earned Davis three starts at cornerback to close out the 2016 season. Davis then made six starts at safety as a sophomore in 2017, before emerging as a 13-game starter and first-team All-Pac-12 selection his junior year in 2018.

As a senior in 2019, Davis was awarded the Joe Roth Award for his courage, attitude, and sportsmanship. He was also one of three finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, given annually to the nation's top player who began his collegiate career as a walk-on.

By 2019, Davis' track days were also behind him, as he prioritized football. He finished his Hurdling career as a four-time All-American and Pac-12 champion in the 110-meter hurdles.

Why He's A Fit

The athleticism that Davis brought to Berkeley for track also gave him the chance to rise through the ranks of a Power Five football program as a former walk-on.

Now, as one of the highest-rated safety prospects in the upcoming draft, Davis believes his best trait is not his athleticism, but his versatility.

"I think my best attribute is my versatility," Davis said at the combine last month. "I've played corner, I've played nickel, even WIL (weakside linebacker) in a couple of packages, and obviously safety, so I think I'm comfortable anywhere on the field."

For the Giants and Judge, Davis' versatility reflects a similar trait Judge expressed a desire for in his introductory press conference on January 9.

"Our philosophy is going to be to put pressure on the opponent to prepare for multiple things," Judge said. "Within that, we have to have personnel versatility, and we have to have flexibility schematically."

Schematically Davis plays best as a Cover-2 free safety. Davis possesses the range to play over the top from single-high coverage and is one of the draft's best hitters at the point of the catch.

In new Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's defense, Davis would likely be utilized in the intermediate areas of the field. He could give the Giants an answer to covering tight ends, something they've lacked for years.

While he is one of the more physical safeties in the draft, one of his weaknesses is that he plays with almost too much recklessness in pursuit, and is not as efficient a tackler in the box. This would reserve the box safety roll in run support for current Giants safety Jabrill Peppers, while Davis would see more time in zone coverage.

Davis would also inevitably play a core role on special teams. Davis will likely be a 4-phase special teamer for whichever team drafts him, excelling as a gunner due to his straight-line speed and as an interior core player due to his toughness and willingness as a tackler.

Although the Giants signed ate Ebner for that kind of role, it's for a one-year deal to where Davis, if chosen by the Giants, might be able to give them multiple years.