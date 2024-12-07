Five Potential Giants Draft Prospects to Watch During Championship Weekend
The regular season for college football is complete. Before the College Football Playoffs, conference championship games must be played. The ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Mountain West, Conference USA, and the American Athletic championship games will all crown winners this weekend with several potential draft prospects whose skills could be a fit for the New York Giants on display.
Here are five college prospects that you might want to keep an eye on during championship weekend.
QB Drew Allar, Penn State
Outside of the Ohio State game, Drew Allar has not faced a test like the Oregon Ducks defense will present on Saturday night.
Allar does not have a great supporting cast at the wide receiver position, but it makes his 2024 season more impressive.
If Allar performs at a high level against Oregon's vaunted defense, his draft stock will rise, especially going into the college football playoffs, a strong run can catapult Allar into first-round consideration and potentially the QB3 spot in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Giants should be interested in his performance this weekend and in the CFP.
LB/ED Jalon Walker, Georgia
Jalon Walker is one of the draft's most disruptive and versatile front-seven defenders. Walker grades out well as an off-ball linebacker on early downs before walking to the edges as a pass rusher on third downs.
He is explosive physically and plays with a non-stop motor. Walker had a dominant performance against Texas' talented OT duo.
If Walker can replicate his successful performance in the SEC championship game, he can secure a top-25 spot in the draft.
With Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, there is no immediate need for a pass rusher. Still, Walker can fill the linebacker role behind the Giants' defensive front as an impact defender.
WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa St.
In the Big 12 championship game, Jayden Higgins has another opportunity to cement himself as a potential day-two pick.
Higgins has the NFL size and ball skills to be a consistent winner on the outside. He leads Iowa State in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Higgins operates as their isolated coverage beater.
Adding more size to the Giant's receiving room should be a priority this offseason. Arizona State has been one of the most underrated teams in college football.
If the Cyclones want to win this game, Higgins must be a key component of their offensive success.
IDL DeMonte Capehart, Clemson
Clemson did not defeat in-state rival South Carolina to close the regular season, but thanks to Syracuse's defeat of Miami, Clemson has another shot at winning the ACC against SMU.
DeMonte Capehart has been sidelined with an injury but is expected to be available for this season-defining matchup.
Capehart resets the line of scrimmage and generates constant penetration in the backfield against the run. If he is closer to 100% against SMU, he will greatly impact this matchup.
OT Ajani Cornelius, Oregon
Ajani Cornelius and the Oregon offensive line will have their hands full with Penn State's dynamic pass rush. Dani Dennis-Sutton and Abdul Carter present one of the toughest challenges for this offensive line.
After a slow start, Cornelius has grown well into his skill set this season. In a down offensive tackle class, pitching a shutout against a projected top-ten pick in Abdul Carter goes a long way to reshaping a draft stock.
There is a big opportunity for Cornelius to climb up draft boards.