Former Giants RB Brandon Jacobs Likes This Quarterback For Big Blue
Could lightning strike twice for the New York Giants regarding their quarterback situation?
The last time the Giants had a quarterback from the University of Mississippi, he led the team to two Super Bowl titles and is certainly bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
His name is Eli Manning.
According to former Giants running back Brandon Jacobs, who played with Manning on those Super Bowl teams, another Ole Miss quarterback—Jaxson Dart —could become the Giants’ next franchise signal caller.
Although Jacobs likes Dart potentially, as a first-round pick, he also realizes that it’s a very strong possibility that Dart won’t get a first-round grade, at least not from a team drafting in the top ten, as the Giants are set to do again this year.
But if Dart is available in the second round, that could make more sense for the quarterback-needy Giants, according to Jacobs.
Of course the ideal scenario for the Giatns would be one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, but both players might not be sitting there at No. 3 when the Giants go on the clock.
If both quarterbacks are gone, Travis Hunter, Colorado’s two-way star would probably be a good way for the team to go in the first round.
Dart is a very capable and very good college quarterback, who's game translates well to the pro game as he ran a heavy dose of RPO in college under Lane Kiffin, a former NFL coach with the then-Los Angeles Raiders.
Bleacher Report has Dart graded to be drafted in the third-round, but it would not be disappointing to see the Giants overspend a bit and take him with their second-round pick.
They could miss a lot worse with another pick outside of Dart. He might not last on the board until the third round, so reaching to take him in the second round, if you think he is "the guy" makes perfect sense.
There is still a whole slew of All-Star games to be played, the NFL Scouting Combine and on-campus workouts to be had, but right now Dart factors into round two. He would be a solid pickup in the second round. He definitely should not be taken with the third pick of the first round as he could be gotten later.
The knock against Dart’s game is he is not a great runner and has a hard time shaking off his first read.
He follows his progression slowly and the Giants offensive line might not be able to keep him upright long enough for him to follow through his full progression. Dart will need a year of seasoning before he becomes ready to assume the offense and take the reins.
Therefore, the Giants would do themselves well by grabbing the best available free agent quarterback to keep the seat warm, much like what the Giants did in 2004 when they had Kurt Warner start that season while Eli Manning acclimated to the pro game.