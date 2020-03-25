Gene Clemons' Seven-round Giants Mock Draft

The popular opinion regarding the Giants draft seems to be offensive tackle in the first round and then defense on Day 2.

I'm going to be different as the allure and skillset of Clemson's Isaiah Simmons was just too much to pass up when he was still not eh board when I went on the clock in my mock draft simulator.

Needless to say, that pick set up the rest of my mock draft, which is as follows:

Round 1, No. 4: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Simmons is the most dynamic player in the draft and probably the most versatile. Simmons could find himself in a variety of roles for the Giants.

He could play middle linebacker or outside linebacker, and he could be an option off the edge as well. His ability to blitz works perfectly with how defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will scheme a defense without a single dominant pass rusher.

Round 2, No. 36: OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

Wilson is a great young talent who could shake out at either tackle positions or even at guard. He is a powerful run blocker who can collapse his side.

That is something that would help running back Saquon Barkley continue to fuel the offense. Wilson's pass blocking has improved tremendously, and he still has an extremely high ceiling.

Round 3, No. 99: Edge Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

The success of Alabama defensive football players in the NFL can't be ignored. Jennings is a guy who helps the run defense immediately. He's strong, athletic, and intelligent.

He's a perfect fit for a defense because he knows the importance of his job and how it fits within the entire defense.

Round 4, No. 110: RB Cam Akers, Florida State

Even with Saquon Barkley and recent free-agent signing Dion Lewis, the value posed by Akers was just too good to pass up in the fourth round.

Akers is a running back that can do it all. He's tough, quick, explosive, and he is a receiving option out of the backfield. Akers can be a great compliment to Barkley who, if asked to because of injury, can carry the full load.

Round 5, No. 150: TE Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic

Having the ability to get the best tight end prospect in the draft in the fifth round is not only value, but it fills a need for the Giants, who, despite having added Levine Toilolo, still could use another prospect at the position.

Bryant is by far the best blocker in the draft, and his pass-catching skills are on par with his contemporaries.

He can be the primary tight end or a complimentary end. He should be valuable in Jason Garrett's multiple tight end sets.

Round 6, No. 183: G Jon Runyan, Michigan

An NFL and Michigan legacy, Runyan is the son of the former Pro Bowl offensive tackle by the same name whose classic Sunday battles against Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan were epic.

The younger Runyan is a cerebral football player which has allowed him to thrive out of position in college. He was a Big Ten first-team performer at left tackle his final two seasons in Ann Arbor.

In the NFL, he will move inside, where he is better suited to fight defensive linemen with his high-level hand placement and scrappiness. He's a guy who will probably go unheralded, and eight years later, you'll find he was effective for whichever team drafted him.

Round 7, No. 214: WR Juwan Johnson, Oregon

The Giants are thought to be looking for a true X-receiver, and Johnson is an intriguing pickup late in this draft.

He was a guy who seemed destined for Day 1 or Day 2 of the draft a few years ago when catching passes for Penn State, but injuries and quarterback inconsistencies derailed those plans.

When he reemerged at Oregon, he competed himself well but was not able to consistently flash the dynamics that made him a prospect three years earlier.

Still, his size and athleticism mean that a team will have to roll the dice on him, and at worse, he becomes a quality member of the special teams. At best, he's a force that will be tough to check in the red zone.

Round 7, No. 238: QB Tyler Huntley, Utah

It was stunning to see a winner and unquestioned leader with the physical tools as Huntley was still available at this point in the mock draft simulation.

More teams need to stock their quarterback rooms with similar talents, so there is less concern about changing the offense if the starter is out for any amount of time.

Huntley's game resembles that of Dak Prescott, and he could be a great addition to the locker room because of his qualities as a human being.

Round 7, No. 247: OT Victor Johnson, Appalachian State

If the player considered to be the best offensive tackle in the entire conference for the better part of four years is on the board this late in the draft, it is hard not to take a flyer.

A lean, athletic tackle, Johnson wins a lot with movement. He could be the extra lineman a team brings on when they want to go heavy or jumbo.

His individual and team successes can't be ignored and will ensure that he is a heavy watch during training camp.

Round 7, No. 256: Edge Jessie Lemonier, Liberty

One word defines this selection: Production! When you have 20.5 sacks in two seasons, someone is going to see what you can do at the next level.

Lemonier is a relentless pursuer of the football and could be a factor in a rotation of players that are not household names in the NFL.

He'll come in and continue to be hungry to make the team by any means, which most likely means special teams.