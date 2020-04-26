GiantsCountry
Giants 2020 Draft Wrap-up

Patricia Traina

The Giants wrapped up a rather interesting draft which features ten picks spread among three main position units: offensive line, defensive backfield and linebacker.

Those three spots just so happened to be among the team's weakest spots in 2019 and were clear targets for general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge to address. 

The draft was, in fact, historical of sorts for the Giants, as it's believed to be the first draft ever in which the Giants selected four linebackers.  It was also the first time that they chose three offensive linemen in one draft for the first time since 1989. 

That year, the Giants chose center Brian Williams from Minnesota in the first round, guard Bob Kratch from Iowa in the third, and tackle Dave Popp from Eastern Illinois in the seventh.

Overall the Giants sought to add speed on defense, and the run on linebackers was by design and was something that head coach Joe Judge admitted offered insight into the type of system defensive coordinator Patrick Graham plans to run.

"We are going to play with a lot of linebackers throughout the game. You build your defense to build two-thirds of your team, that’s really your defense and your kicking game for covering kicks," he said after the draft ended. 

The next step for the Giants rookies is a virtual orientation, similar to what the veterans went through the past week.

"The league has allowed us to have a version of rookie minicamp. They have given us a couple of weekends where we are going to get our guys in," Judge said. 

"We are getting all the information from the league as far as the days, the hours, the structure we’re allowed to work within. Then we’ll map out the specifics. We are going to get them somewhere around next weekend."

Check out the video above to see what members of the Giants Country writing team thought about the Giants draft.


