Giants Add Linebacker T.J. Brunson with Second of Four Seventh Round Picks

John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Falato

Continuing to focus on defense and leadership, the Giants added South Carolina LB T.J. Brunson with the second of their four picks int he seventh round and the pick they acquired from the Saints two years ago in the trade for cornerback Eli Apple. 

Brunson was a leader of the Gamecocks defense and a two-time permanent team captain. 

He started every game over the past two seasons as part of his 38 career starts, and recorded 283 career tackles, including 164 unassisted tackles, tying for 10th on the school’s all-time list.

Among his numerous awards includes the 2018 Joe Morrison Most Valuable Player - Defense an award named after one-time Giants great Joe Morrison, who had his number retired by the club years ago.

Check back shortly for more information on this pick.

 

