Giants Add Minnesota Cornerback Chris Williamson with Third of Four Seventh Round Picks

If by now it's not apparent, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is going full blast on fixing the team's defense.

Five of the team's six picks made on Day 3 are from the defensive side of the ball, and that includes Minnesota cornerback Chris Williamson, the third of the Giants' four seventh-round picks, No. 247 overall.

Add in safety Xavier McKinney, drafted Friday, and the draft class has a strong defensive feel this year.

Williamson, 6-foot, 205, spent two seasons as a defensive back at Florida before transferring to Minnesota after the 2016 season. He sat out the 2017 season and went on to carve out a niche for himself as a reserve defensive back and special teams contributor.

Last season, he played in 13 games, starting nine, and recorded 57 tackles (37 solo), including four for loss and 2.5 sacks, three passes defended and one interception returned for a touchdown.

While this pick came as a bit of a surprise given the number of corners the Giants have in a group that includes free-agent James Bradberry; third-year man Sam Beal; and second-year players Corey Ballentine, Julian Love and DeAndre Baker; it's clear that the Giants are looking to upgrade their secondary as their defensive backfield was among the league’s worst last season.

Williamson, a Georgia native, starred at wide receiver and cornerback at Gainsville High school before spending two seasons with the Florida Gators appearing in 9 games from 2015-16. He would transfer to Minnesota following his sophomore campaign.

After sitting out the 2017 season due to transfer rules, Williamson stepped onto the field for the Gophers defense and immediately became a contributor with 34 tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception.

He played in all 13 games in 2019, setting a career-high 57 tackles, 4.5 for a loss, three pass deflections, and a pick-six.

Williamson is 6-foot 205 pounds and played the majority of his snaps in the slot, making plays as a run defender being used as an extra linebacker at times near the line of scrimmage.

The strengths in his game include his strong understanding of route combinations as a former wide receiver, which helps his play recognition. He also does not mind getting down and dirty in the running game by using his hand placement properly to get physical and make a play.

While he has the frame to put on more mass, he, unfortunately, lacks ideal hand size and length, which could make certain types of coverage a challenge.

Williamson can prove his worth to the Giants as a special teamer and will compete at the nickel corner spot for them in camp if he can keep up with receivers and tight ends. But it ultimately may be tough for him to make the 53-man roster due to the team’s slew of draft picks fighting for limited spots.