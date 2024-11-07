Giants Get New Quarterback in New Three-Round Mock Draft
Is a new quarterback coming next year for the New York Giants?
That is the wish of numerous Giants fans, and is also what Pro Football Focus’s Gordon McGuiness has projected in his three-round mock draft.
McGuiness has the Giants selecting Miami (Fla.) quarterback Cam Ward with the seventh pick in the first round. McGuiness is in the right ball park with his projection of Ward going to the Giants, but whether he makes it to the Giants at No. 7 (assuming that’s where they end up drafting) is another story.
Ward is a cerebral quarterback. He can make something out of nothing and is more liberal with his legs when either his protection breaks down or the back-end of the defense takes away his primary reads.
The Giants have given Jones six seasons now. It’s believed that if they lose Sunday to the Panthers, Jones could be benched the rest of the way so the Giants don’t continue to expose themselves to the risk of Jones getting hurt to the point where his $23 million injury guarantee kicks in next year.
With the second pick in his mock draft, McGuiness has the Giants selecting West Virginia tackle Wyatt Milum. Milum is a good player, who can play both tackle positions, and could solve the swing tackle problem the team currently has behind 2025 projected starters Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor with an eye toward the future of moving into the starting lineup.
Eluemunor is only under contract through the 2025 season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. There is always the possibility that the Giants look to extend his contract beyond the expiration date, but obviously a rookie who gets a year or so to develop to the pro game would be a more cost-efficient option than re-signing a veteran.
In the third round, McGuiness has the Giants selecting Arizona cornerback Tacario Davis to the Giants in the third round.
The Giants’ cornerback depth has been a big question mark all year, so additional talent would no doubt be a welcome sight.
Davis is a solid cover-corner, who can line up on the perimeter and also cover the slot receiver. He is a ball hawk who had an outstanding 2023 season with 15 pass breakups.
This season, Davis has 33 tackles (23 solo) and five pass breakups. Opposing quarterbacks are shying away from throwing at him due to his defensive abilities.
The Giants are in the hunt with six other teams for the top pick, which means they could pick as early as first or as late as seventh as it stands after Week 9.
There’s still a lot of football left, but given how the Giants’ season has gone, they are practically assured of having yet another top-10 pick for the third time in four drafts during current general manager Joe Schoen’s tenure.