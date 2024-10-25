Giants Go Non-QB in New Mock Draft
The New York Giants offensive line has, for the most part, been much better this season than last year’s historically bad effort thanks to general manager Joe Schoen’s emphasis on adding veterans.
But eventually, those veterans will move on, and right now, the youth behind them is far from ready to take over. For that reason, Blake Brockermeyer of CBS Sports, in a new mock draft, has the Giants going offensive line in the first round of the 2025 draft.
Brockermeyer’s choice for the Giants is offensive tackle Will Campbell from Louisiana State University.
"Campbell has excellent feet and the ability to get to his spot quickly with a nice punch," Brockermeyer said. "He has some technique issues to clean up but has been an excellent blindside protector for three years in the toughest conference in football."
Campbell, 6-6 and 323 pounds is a pure Top 10 talent who would help any offensive line, but with the Giants trending toward needing a quarterback, there is reason to question the wisdom of this selection.
The Giants already have Andrew Thomas locked in for the foreseeable future at left tackle, and they have Jermaine Eluemunor signed through next season.
They still haven’t given up on Evan Neal, the seventh overall pick in the 2021 draft, and they’ve been trying to get Josh Ezeudu, the third-round pick from 2022, to the next level.
While it’s not hard to see why one would mock another offensive lineman to the Giants–and if that were the case, the more logical position to address would be guard to replace Greg Van Roten–the team seems to have bigger needs such as quarterback, cornerback, and interior defensive line.
Quarterback Daniel Jones has been trending in the wrong direction of late, and it’s all but certain that the Giants will move on from him. Besides that, both Drew Lock and Tomy DeVito are in the final year of their contracts, with Lock set to be an unrestricted free agent and DeVito a restricted free agent.
If Jones is indeed jettisoned, the Giants' quarterback room will have a much different look next year, Whether general manager Joe Schoen opts for a veteran or a backup might depend on where the Giants end up drafting.
Per Brockermeyer’s mock draft, he has Cam Ward to go to the Cleveland Browns at No. 3 overall and Shedeur Sanders to the Raiders at No. 8. Ward or Sanders would energize a fanbase that has grown tired of Jones.
With a lot of football still left to play and the Giants looking to get back on track, whether they’ll be in a position to get a top quarterback next spring is far from certain.