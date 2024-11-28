Giants Land Top College Quarterback in New Mock Draft Scenario
The New York Giants' 2024 season is spiraling out of control with each passing week. They thought things were bad after the 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but things have continued to head south for the Giants, who took a 30-7 beating at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The Giants will need a major overhaul (again), and as part of that, they will need to find their next franchise quarterback. Daniel Jones is gone, having signed with the Vikings practice squad. Drew Lock is a pending free agent, and Tommy DeVito, in his limited stints as a starter, doesn’t look like the long-term answer either.
The Giants currently sit second in the draft order per Tankathon, which should give them their choice of quarterbacks in the 2025 draft. This upcoming quarterback class isn't nearly as talented as 2024's, but there are two clear frontrunners so far: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward.
Who’s the better fit? In his recent mock draft, Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus has the Jaguars, who currently have the No. 1 spot in the draft order, selecting Colorado’s WR/CB Travis Hunter and the Giants drafting Sanders.
Notes McGuiness of the pick: "In Shedeur Sanders, the Giants would secure a prospect who has earned an elite 90.5 PFF passing grade this season, committing a turnover-worthy play on just 1.0% of his dropbacks."
Sanders is one of the more polarizing prospects in this upcoming class. He brings a different sense of swagger and excitement to the game. His accuracy and arm talent help him stand out amongst the rest. This season, he's thrown for 3,488 yards with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Buffaloes.
If drafted by the Giants, it'd bring a whole new wave of hype to the team. With where they are currently, they need that type of environment injected back into the fanbase.
As a bonus, Sanders and Malik Nabers would create a ridiculous connection from Day 1, energizing an offense that has been a major disappointment this year in terms of overall production and scoring.