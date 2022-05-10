Giants LB Darrian Beavers: Film & First-year Expectations

Beavers was first-team All-Conference in 2021 after an impressive 102 tackle, 53 STOP, 11.5 TFL, 4.5 sack, 21 pressure, season where he also had four PBUs and two picks. Beavers finished his college career with 230 tackles, 100 STOPS, 27.5 tackles for a loss, 13.5 sacks, three picks, three forced fumbles, and 54 total pressures.

Beavers is a versatile weapon who was used all over the Bearcats’ defense. He can align at EDGE and is an effective inside-the-box linebacker. Beavers had an impressive Reese’s Senior Bowl week before attending the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He ran the 40-yard-dash at his Pro Day, the rest of these numbers were from the Combine: