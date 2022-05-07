Giants Projected to Land Two Comp Picks for 2023 Draft

But the Giants still don't have an extra first round pick for 2023 in case they need a quarterback.

The deadline for NFL free agent signings and losses to factor into the 2023 comp pick formula has passed. The New York Giants are projected to have nine draft picks to continue their roster rebuild under general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

According to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein and Over the Cap's Nick Korte, the Giants are projected to receive an extra pick in the fifth and seventh rounds.

The Giants' key free-agent losses include Evan Engram (Jaguars), and Austin Johnson (Chargers), Lorenzo Carter (Falcons). But some of those were offset by the additions of offensive lineman Mark Glowinski and quarterback Tyrod Taylor, each signing multi-year deals with New York.

Notes Zierlein of his projections:

Glowinski and Taylor's contracts cross-cancel the deals signed by Johnson and Carter. Engram's contract sits alone with a fifth-round compensation tied to it, but Keion Crossen's departure is worth noting. The Giants traded a sixth-rounder to the Texans for Crossen last August, and his signing with the Dolphins should result in a seventh-round compensatory pick in 2023 -- meaning, basically, the Giants rented the core special-teamer in exchange for several draft slots between the sixth and seventh rounds.

The extra picks, which will come at the end of the rounds, might not sound like much for a Giants team that could potentially need to make a move up in the draft for a quarterback if Daniel Jones doesn't work out, but having the two extra picks certainly doesn't hurt.

If the Giants need to trade up for a quarterback, the cost will largely depend on the final draft order and who's in front of them. Based on what the team paid to acquire Eli Manning, the first overall pick in the 2004 draft from the then-San Diego Chargers, the Giants will almost certainly have to give up their 2023, and 2024 first-round picks to move up.

That's why the extra comp picks are going to be huge. In 2004, the Giants had to part with their third-round pick in 2004 as part of the Manning trade; the following year, they were left with just four draft picks--a second, third, fourth, and sixth--while they paid off the rest of what they owed to the Chargers.

If the Giants have to trade up for a quarterback--and let's hope they won't--they will probably have to construct a deal similar to what they did to get Manning all those years ago. So the more picks Schoen can acquire to fill holes, the better position the club will be in if they need to enter into a blockbuster trade.

