Giants Projected to Take This First-Round Prospect in New 2025 Mock Draft
With the New York Giants' 2024 season off to a 1-3 start, the mock drafts for the 2025 draft have already begun, and most early mocks have the Giants drafting their next quarterback.
For example, this mock draft by NFL Draft On SI’s Cory Kinnan projects Georgia quarterback Carson Beck to be picked number 11 overall by the Giants.
“The Giants get their quarterback of the future here with the Georgia gunslinger Carson Beck,” Kinnan wrote. “While Beck does not have overwhelming tools, he is seen as a high-floor passer who will give consistent play weekly. He is the second quarterback off the board here after Shedeur Sanders landed with the Browns.”
We’re not huge fans of mock drafts this time of year, regardless of the Giants record. Still, after the Giants openly tried to move up in last year’s class for a quarterback only to be rebuffed, the Giants decided to put as many weapons and protection around incumbent Daniel Jones in the hopes that he would rise above his struggles and put an end to any future flirtations with other quarterbacks.
Through four games, that hasn’t been the case. While Jones hasn't played as poorly as some of his contemporaries have through four weeks, the problem is that he still can't make big plays when needed.
This was evident in the Giants' 20-15 loss to the Cowboys in Week 4. Jones played an efficient game, completing over 72% of his passes for 281 yards. However, the Giants couldn't score a touchdown due to many factors. Wide receivers had some key drops, but Jones couldn't deliver on multiple deep passes that would've opened the game completely.
That's just one of the issues the Giants have faced over the last six seasons with Jones. They can win with him, but not because of him. There is a big difference between having an ordinary quarterback and a franchise guy.
As for Beck, he’s been regarded as one of the top quarterback prospects heading into next year's draft. The 6-4, 220-pound Beck has tossed 1,119 yards and ten touchdowns to three interceptions. This past weekend's loss to Alabama was likely his worst, throwing for 439 yards and three touchdowns to the same number of interceptions.
To Beck's credit, he helped Georgia mount a second-half comeback that ultimately failed, but he looked completely rattled in the first half. That was the one game where Beck didn't look like his usual self, which is calm and collected.
He displayed good arm strength and has the 'prototypical' size to succeed as an NFL quarterback. Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah even compared Beck to Eli Manning when he was coming out of Ole Miss.
"Considering his size, talent, and play style, he reminds me of Eli Manning coming out of Ole Miss,” Jeremiah said. “Like Manning, Beck excels from the pocket and plays to his size."
There's still a lot of time between now and the draft, so the quarterback talk surrounding the Giants will continue heavily for the next six months. With each loss added to the Giants' growing total, talk of the draft will likely continue to heat up.