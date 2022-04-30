Giants Select Kentucky WR Wan'Dale Robinson in Second Round

New York trades down twice to add additional assets to this year's class and adds another slot receiver.

The Giants held their fan base in suspense in the second round of the NFL draft, trading down not once but twice before ultimately selecting Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.

The trades by New York, who initially held the 36th overall pick, included moving down two spots to the Jets' spot at No. 38 and picking up an extra fifth-round pick (No. 146), and then trading down again six spots to the Falcons' spot at No. 43, picking up an extra fourth-round pick (No. 114 overall) in the process.

The trades give the Giants a total of eight picks between rounds two and five--one in the second round, two in the third, two in the fourth, and three in the fifth--in a very deep and loaded class at several positions.

Robinson, meanwhile, is an interesting pick. According to our Nick Falato, the 5-foot-10 Robinson is more of a slot receiver than a boundary player and is someone who "is an explosive slot option who can help in the run game as a ball carrier and as an extension of the run game on designed touches."

Nick also noted that Robinson, who has experience returning punts, is also is a deep threat "with good separation skills; he had a knack for getting behind defenses and creating explosive plays on deep passing concepts."

The Giants' picking a receiver isn't a huge surprise. Sterling Shepard is still recovering from a torn Achilles suffered late in the season and may not be ready to start the 2022 campaign--expected to be the last one as a Giant--on time. In addition, Darius Slayton is entering the final year of his contract, and there have been some reports that the Giant might try to move him along via a trade.

What's interesting about the Robinson selection is that his primary position is in the slot, the same as Kadarius Toney, last year's first-round pick. So it will be interesting to see how the Giants deploy both Robinson and Toney simultaneously.

