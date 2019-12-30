GiantsMaven
Giants to Draft No. 4 Overall: A Look at the Top of the 2020 Draft Order

Patricia Traina

Pick No. 1: Cincinnati - Despite beating the Browns by a convincing 33-23score, the Bengals (2-14) are locked into draft first overall.

Pick No. 2: Washington - With the Bengals liekly to take a quarterback, Washington, who lost to the Cowboys, are in a perfect position to grab Ohio State edge Chase Young if he declares for the draft.  

Pick No. 3: Detroit - The Lions fell to the Packers in their Week 17 meeting. Since Washington lost, Detroit falls to No. 3.   

Pick No. 4: The Giants locked in the fourth overall pick by losing to the Eagles and by Dallas beating Washington.

Pick No. 5: Miami's upset of New England locks the Dolphins in at fifth overall.  

Early Forecast

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has never traded down in the first round. If he's retained by ownership--and based on earlier reports by FOX Sports and the NFL Network, that appears to be part of what the Giants ownership is planning to do--this year would be a really good time for Gettleman to break that practice and move down.

Assuming Chase Young is off the board (that is if he declares) at No. 2, Miami will no doubt be interested in securing a quarterback. 

The Giants, meanwhile, could luck out by getting a blue-chip offensive tackle in this draft so if they swap places with Miami, perhaps they can come out with a third-round pick that's one spot lower than where they would have picked in 2020 had they not traded that pick to the Jets for Leonard Williams.  

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants vs. Philadelphia | Week 17

Patricia Traina

We've made it to the end of a forgettable 2019 season, folks. For those so included, feel free to jump in and participate in our live blog/open game day thread, the last of 2019.

First-and-10: The Myth Debunking Edition

Patricia Traina

As the season winds down to a close, here are a few thoughts ahead of what could be the last game for several members of the franchise before significant changes are made.

Ragazzo: Should the Giants Re-sign Eli Manning to Back up Daniel Jones in 2020?

Pat Ragazzo

Sunday's game against the Eagles is likely it for quarterback Eli Manning in a Giants uniform--and perhaps in his career. But Pat Ragazzo explores a "what if?" scenario that would see Manning's Giants tenure extended.

Simonson, Ellison to IR; Slayton and Dickerson Promoted from Practice Squad

Patricia Traina

Giants reshuffle their tight ends to add depth ahead of their Week 17 regular-season finale against the Eagles.

Decision Time Looming for Giants Ownership

Patricia Traina

Nothing is official yet, but NFL insiders believe that the Giants will part with head coach Pat Shurmur but retain general manager Dave Gettleman. Here is a closer look at the Giants options and which may or may not make the most sense.

Why Tight End Kaden Smith Has Been A Hidden Gem for the Giants

Patricia Traina

Once the fifth tight end of the roster, Kaden Smith is making a strong case to be the No. 2 guy at the position moving forward.

Giants - Eagles Week 17: Fantasy Perspective

Mike Esposito

If by chance you're still lining up your players for fantasy football, we have all you need to know regarding who the safe bets are and who to pass in this week's Giants-Eagles game.

By the Numbers Week 17 | Eagles at Giants

Mike Esposito

The division title is on the line for Philadelphia while the Giants play out the string ahead of a tumultuous offseason.

Assessing Dave Gettleman's Two Years as Giants General Manager

Patricia Traina

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will probably get another year to fix the Giants franchise. Should he though? Here is a breakdown of Gettleman's performance in each critical area--the good, the bad and the ugly.

A Very Honest Evaluation of Head Coach Pat Shurmur's Giants Tenure

Patricia Traina

Should the Giants give head coach Pat Shurmur another season to turn this roster around? Has there been progress made? Here's our honest look and recommendation to ownership based on what we know to be true.