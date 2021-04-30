Giants Trade Down with Bears for Major Haul

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman makes his first trade down in the first round as general manager.

After dispelling the notion that he was never interested in trading down in the NFL draft, New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman engineered a trade with the Chicago Bears for quite the haul.

The Giants sent the 11th overall pick to the Bears, who used it to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. In return, the Giants receive the Bears' first (No. 20) and fifth-round picks in this year's draft and Chicago's first and fourth-round picks in 2022.

The Giants were thought to be interested in drafting one of the two Alabama receivers at no. 11, but after Jaylen Waddle went to Miami at No. 6, the Giants lost out on Waddle's former teammate DeVonta Smith, who went to the Eagles after Philadelphia traded with the Cowboys to move one spot ahead of the Giants in the draft order.

Stay tuned for the Giants first-round pick now set to come at No. 20.

