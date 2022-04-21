Giants Voluntary Minicamp Takeaways and Observations

"I'm glad that I came to OTAs,” said defensive lineman Leonard Williams. “They've been doing a good job just letting us know that it's our team at the end of the day."

The question is, how does this staff vary from the last staff, as led by Joe Judge, who was also widely viewed as a breath of fresh air when he was hired.

The answer seems to be in the approach. Brian Daboll, the new head coach, is as laid back as they come, but that's not to be mistaken for not caring or someone who will be wasting time.

Daboll, for instance, has allowed the return of the ping pong table in the locker room (per one of Tae Crowder's Instagram stories), which Judge banished from the Pat Shurmur days. Safety Xavier McKinney told the New York Post that communication in the building isn't as uptight as it was previously and told the story of how he FaceTimed with Daboll, who was smoking a cigar while speaking with the safety.

"Speaking as far as Dabs, he comes in with a lot of energy, coming in, pretty much showing us this is not going to be the same Giants as last year," said receiver Kenny Golladay. "He put his own twist on things, a lot of things.

"There's a lot energy going on in the building. People staying longer. I feel like we're more together in a little bit of time."

It's been a pressure-free atmosphere, but not necessarily one that lacks a sense of urgency. And credit goes to Daboll for creating that kind of atmosphere.

"I think that's part of leadership, building something that the guys can be proud of," Daboll said of the current atmosphere.

"Again, we're a long way away. Right now, all I ask them to do is focus on today, what can we do to get better from yesterday, not make more out of it than it is because we have a long way to go.

"Keep building that chemistry together--go out together to dinner, see a basketball game, go to a hockey game. I think that's important. Off-field relationships--they don't have to be best of friends, but it helps because you have each other's back when you do.

"When things are tough -- they'll get tough, they always do in this league -- you can lean on the guy next to you when you are having a tough time. You know that guy has got your back. That's important."