Grading Round 1 Picks in 2022 NFL Draft
With the first round of the NFL Draft complete, here are our grades for how things unfolded.
Grading the First Round of the 2022 Draft
27) Jacksonville Jaguars (from TBY)
Linebacker Devin Lloyd, Utah
Lloyd will likely start immediately for a Jaguars team that now has added two Georgia defenders to the defense. Grade: B+
2) Detroit Lions
Edge Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
The Lions added some homegrown talent in Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson was the best defender in college football, and immediately becomes a high-end starter for a team that can use all the talent it can find. Grade: B+
3) Houston Texans
Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr, LSU
Stingley was the best corner in college football as a freshman, but struggled with injuries and didn’t hit his freshman level again throughout his college career. Will he be able to re-capture his freshman form in Houston? That will decide if he’s worth the third overall pick. Grade: B
26) New York Jets (via TEN)
Linebacker Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
The Jets moved up to draft somebody whom they reportedly had as a top eight player on their board. This value for Joe Douglas is incredible and caps off an awesome draft for the Jets by ending Johnson’s slide. Grade: A
5) New York Giants
Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
The Giants added an elite pass rush prospect (and my top player in the NFL Draft). Thibodeaux had the best combination of traits, talent, production and skillset of his fellow rookies, and for the Giants to get him at No. 5 was a steal. Grade: A+
6) Carolina Panthers
Offensive Tackle Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State
The Panthers added a top-five caliber talent in Ikem Ekwonu. Ekwonu will add a tenacity to the Panthers’ offensive line from Day 1, and will shore up the Panthers’ left tackle spot for the next decade. Grade: A
7) New York Giants (from CHI)
Offensive Tackle Evan Neal, Alabama
General manager Joe Schoen grabbed the second overall best player on my big board and one of the top tackles in Evan Neal. Neal’s compete skillset and versatility to play the right tackle spot will be huge for a Giants team with Andrew Thomas in the fold on the left side. Grade: A+
8) Atlanta Falcons
Receiver Drake London, Southern California
London fills the biggest remaining need for the Falcons, who in recent years have moved on from Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones. London will be an excellent pairing with tight end Kyle Pitts, giving the Falcons two big bodied weapons as they attempt to surround Marcus Mariota with talent. Grade: B
9) Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
Offensive Tackle Charles Cross, Mississippi State
The Seahawks added the best pure pass protector in the class in Cross, a wise move for a team that needed help at both tackle spots. Grade: B+
10) New York Jets (from SEA)
Receiver Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
The Jets have been searching for a receiving weapon for a while, and it appears they've found one in arguably the best pass catcher in the draft. Wilson is an excellent fit for the Jets and should shore up a well-rounded passing attack. Grade: B+
11) New Orleans Saints (from WAS)
Receiver Chris Olave, Ohio State
The Saints swapped picks with Wasington to grab Olave as a complement to Michael Thomas. Olave is likely the best route runner in the draft and will make an excellent addition to quarterback Jameis Winston's passing options. Grade: B+
12) Detroit Lions (from MIN)
Receiver Jameson Williams, Alabama
The Lions traded with the Vikings to nab Williams, perhaps in reconition of the run on receivers in the first round. They gave up a lot to do it (Picks No. 32, 34 and 66), but Williams is the most dynamic weapon at WR in the draft and will give Goff another strong weapon. Grade: B+
13) Philadelphia Eagles (from CLE through HOU)
Devonte Wyatt, IDL, Georgia
I understand Eagles fans may be upset with the idea of not going wide receiver right here, but if there’s one thing we know about Howie Roseman, it's that he loves to have ample depth along the defensive line.
Wyatt is an older prospect with some off-field concerns, but his play at Georgia as a pass-rushing 3-technique who can play as a 5-tech in sub-packages is intriguing.
He also displayed some impressive athleticism at the combine. He’d be another fresh face to throw into an interior defensive lineman rotation of Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and Milton Williams in Philly.
14) Baltimore Ravens
Safety Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
The Ravens add a top-five player in the class that fell possibly due to positional value concerns. The Ravens secondary continues to look like one of the best in the NFL for years to come. Grade: A+
15) Houston Texans (from MIA through PHI)
Guard Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Green is an solid player, but he has injury concerns and there were arguably better interior offensive line options on the board. Grade: B-
16) Washington Commanders (from IND through PHI and NO)
Receiver Jahan Dotson, Penn State
The Commanders moved down in the draft, and
it ended up hurting them due to the run on receivers. The Commanders forced a need for a good player but one that was probably more of a second-round prospect. Grade: C+
17) Los Angeles Chargers
Guard Zion Johnson, Boston College
The Chargers filled a huge need with the best guard in the draft. Johnson will be an immediate plug-and-play starter for the Chargers on the interior. Grade: B+
18) Tennessee Titans (from NO through PHI)
Receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Removing the trade aspect--the Titans sent receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles in exhange for Nos. 18 and 101--it makes a lot of sense. Burks will immediately fill Brown's role as a YAC pass catcher who can feast in short yardage situations and he'll cost a lot less. The Titans probably couldn’t ask for a better player-team fit. Grade: B+
19) New Orleans Saints (from PHI)
Offensive Tackle Trevor Penning, Northen Iowa
The Saints grab their left tackle of the future to replace the departed Terron Armstead. Penning has had questions about his competition level and technique, but if the Saints can develop him, he will be a good left tackle for a long time. Grade: B
20) Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
The Steelers grab their new franchise quarterback (presumably) in Kenny Pickett, who gets to stay in Pittsburgh where he went to school. Pickett was the most pro ready quarterback and will compete for a starting job from Day 1. Grade: B-
21) Kansas City Chiefs (from NEP)
Cornerback Trent McDuffie, Washington
The Chiefs jump up from 29 to grab McDuffie, and the fit makes a lot of sense. The Chiefs badly needed corners following free agency, and McDuffie can start on the outside from Day 1. On a side note, this move likely ends any interest the Chiefs might hae had in acquiring James Bradberry via trade. Grade: B+
28) Green Bay Packers
Defensive Tackle Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
The Packers add to a strength with Devonte Wyatt and form a formidable defensive front, but questions about his off-field loom with this selection. Grade: B-
23) Buffalo Bills (from ARI through BAL)
Defensive Back Kaiir Elam, Florida
The Bills made a win-now move by adding one of the best cornerback prospects to a team that had a hole at the position. Elam’s fit next to Tre’Davious White is awesome and the Bills have done a great job patching the holes in their roster this off-season. Grade: A
24) Dallas Cowboys
Tackle Tyler Smith, Tulsa
The Cowboys badly needed offensive line help, but adding a developmental prospect like Smith after losing La’el Collins is a tough pill to swallow. Smith is raw and is going to need time to develop. This selection at this spot feels like a reach. Grade: C
25) Baltimore Ravens (from BUF)
Center Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
With the pick acquired in the Marquise Brown the Ravens add the best center in the draft and a prospect who was once seen as a top ten player. Linderbaum will be an immediate plug and play starter for the Ravens and fill a major hole. Grade: B+
29) New England Patriots (from SFO through MIA and KAN)
Guard Cole Strange, Chattanooga
The Patriots make the biggest surprise of the first round by taking OL Cole Strange. For a team desperately needing some juice and energy elsewhere, adding an interior offensive lineman was a curious decision. Grade: C+
30) Kansas City Chiefs
Edge George Karlaftis, Purdue
The Chiefs end the slide for Karlaftis, who will be an immediate starter on the Chiefs defensive front. This is a strong selection for a team that needs edge depth. Grade: B+
31) Cincinnati Bengals: Defensive Back Daxton Hill, Michigan
The Bengals continue to add to their defense, this time adding the versatile safety from Michigan. Hill will be able to make an immediate impact for the defending AFC Champions. Grade: B
32) Minnesota Vikings: S Lewis Cine, Georgia
With their first selection the Vikings added one of the best safety prospects in the draft, and Cine should be able to immediately contribute next to Harrison Smith. Grade: B
