Grading Round 1 Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

Devonte Wyatt, IDL, Georgia

I understand Eagles fans may be upset with the idea of not going wide receiver right here, but if there’s one thing we know about Howie Roseman, it's that he loves to have ample depth along the defensive line.

Wyatt is an older prospect with some off-field concerns, but his play at Georgia as a pass-rushing 3-technique who can play as a 5-tech in sub-packages is intriguing.

He also displayed some impressive athleticism at the combine. He’d be another fresh face to throw into an interior defensive lineman rotation of Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and Milton Williams in Philly.