Skip to main content
Grading Round 1 Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

Grading Round 1 Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

How did each NFL team do? Jason Bishop offers some thoughts.

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

How did each NFL team do? Jason Bishop offers some thoughts.

With the first round of the NFL Draft complete, here are our grades for how things unfolded.  

Grading the First Round of the 2022 Draft

27) Jacksonville Jaguars (from TBY)

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Detailed view of a Jacksonville Jaguars football helmet against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd, Utah

Lloyd will likely start immediately for a Jaguars team that now has added two Georgia defenders to the defense. Grade: B+

2) Detroit Lions

Dec 30, 2018; Green Bay, WI, USA; An Detroit Lions helmet during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Edge Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

The Lions added some homegrown talent in Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson was the best defender in college football, and immediately becomes a high-end starter for a team that can use all the talent it can find. Grade: B+

3) Houston Texans

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Houston Texans helmet during the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr, LSU

Stingley was the best corner in college football as a freshman, but struggled with injuries and didn’t hit his freshman level again throughout his college career. Will he be able to re-capture his freshman form in Houston? That will decide if he’s worth the third overall pick. Grade: B

26) New York Jets (via TEN)

Aug 15, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Jets helmet on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Linebacker Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

The Jets moved up to draft somebody whom they reportedly had as a top eight player on their board. This value for Joe Douglas is incredible and caps off an awesome draft for the Jets by ending Johnson’s slide. Grade: A

5) New York Giants

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.

Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

The Giants added an elite pass rush prospect (and my top player in the NFL Draft). Thibodeaux had the best combination of traits, talent, production and skillset of his fellow rookies, and for the Giants to get him at No. 5 was a steal. Grade: A+

6) Carolina Panthers

Aug 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers helmet during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium.

Offensive Tackle Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

The Panthers added a top-five caliber talent in Ikem Ekwonu. Ekwonu will add a tenacity to the Panthers’ offensive line from Day 1, and will shore up the Panthers’ left tackle spot for the next decade. Grade: A

7) New York Giants (from CHI)

Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Offensive Tackle Evan Neal, Alabama

General manager Joe Schoen grabbed the second overall best player on my big board and one of the top tackles in Evan Neal. Neal’s compete skillset and versatility to play the right tackle spot will be huge for a Giants team with Andrew Thomas in the fold on the left side. Grade: A+

8) Atlanta Falcons

Nov 22, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Atlanta Falcons helmets on the bench during their game against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Receiver Drake London, Southern California

 London fills the biggest remaining need for the Falcons, who in recent years have moved on from Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones. London will be an excellent pairing with tight end Kyle Pitts, giving the Falcons two big bodied weapons as they attempt to surround Marcus Mariota with talent. Grade: B

9) Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A general view of a Seattle Seahawks helmet during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Offensive Tackle Charles Cross, Mississippi State

The Seahawks added the best pure pass protector in the class in Cross, a wise move for a team that needed help at both tackle spots. Grade: B+

10) New York Jets (from SEA)

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines at Bank of America Stadium.

Receiver Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The Jets have been searching for a receiving weapon for a while, and it appears they've found one in  arguably the best pass catcher in the draft. Wilson is an excellent fit for the Jets and should shore up a well-rounded passing attack. Grade: B+

11) New Orleans Saints (from WAS)

Dec 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; A detail view of New Orleans Saints helmets against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.

Receiver Chris Olave, Ohio State

The Saints swapped picks with Wasington to grab Olave as a complement to Michael Thomas. Olave is likely the best route runner in the draft and will make an excellent addition to quarterback Jameis Winston's passing options. Grade: B+

12) Detroit Lions (from MIN)

Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Detroit Lions helmet sits on the medical trunk during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Receiver Jameson Williams, Alabama

The Lions traded with the Vikings to nab Williams, perhaps in reconition of the run on receivers in the first round. They gave up a lot to do it (Picks No. 32, 34 and 66), but Williams is the most dynamic weapon at WR in the draft and will give Goff another strong weapon. Grade: B+

13) Philadelphia Eagles (from CLE through HOU)

Dec 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Philadelphia Eagles players helmets rest on the bench against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField.

Devonte Wyatt, IDL, Georgia

I understand Eagles fans may be upset with the idea of not going wide receiver right here, but if there’s one thing we know about Howie Roseman, it's that he loves to have ample depth along the defensive line. 

Wyatt is an older prospect with some off-field concerns, but his play at Georgia as a pass-rushing 3-technique who can play as a 5-tech in sub-packages is intriguing. 

He also displayed some impressive athleticism at the combine. He’d be another fresh face to throw into an interior defensive lineman rotation of Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and Milton Williams in Philly.

14) Baltimore Ravens

Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Baltimore Ravens helmet sits on the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Safety Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

The Ravens add a top-five player in the class that fell possibly due to positional value concerns. The Ravens secondary continues to look like one of the best in the NFL for years to come. Grade: A+

15) Houston Texans (from MIA through PHI)

Oct 13, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of a Houston Texans helmet during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Guard Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Green is an solid player, but he has injury concerns and there were arguably better interior offensive line options on the board. Grade: B-

16) Washington Commanders (from IND through PHI and NO)

Mar 17, 2022; Ashburn, VA, USA; The helmet of Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz sits on display for his introductory press conference at Inova Sports Performance Center Auditorium.

Receiver Jahan Dotson, Penn State

The Commanders moved down in the draft, and it ended up hurting them due to the run on receivers. The Commanders forced a need for a good player but one that was probably more of a second-round prospect. Grade: C+

17) Los Angeles Chargers

Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of Los Angeles Chargers helmets during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Guard Zion Johnson, Boston College

The Chargers filled a huge need with the best guard in the draft. Johnson will be an immediate plug-and-play starter for the Chargers on the interior. Grade: B+

18) Tennessee Titans (from NO through PHI)

Tennessee titans helmet

Receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Removing the trade aspect--the Titans sent receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles in exhange for Nos. 18 and 101--it makes a lot of sense. Burks will immediately fill Brown's role as a YAC pass catcher who can feast in short yardage situations and he'll cost a lot less. The Titans probably couldn’t ask for a better player-team fit. Grade: B+

19) New Orleans Saints (from PHI)

Aug 23, 2018; Costa Mesa, CA, USA: Detailed view of New Orleans Saints helmets during joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Jack. R. Hammett Sports Complex.

Offensive Tackle Trevor Penning, Northen Iowa

The Saints grab their left tackle of the future to replace the departed Terron Armstead. Penning has had questions about his competition level and technique, but if the Saints can develop him, he will be a good left tackle for a long time. Grade: B

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug 29, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet lays on the sidelines during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

The Steelers grab their new franchise quarterback (presumably) in Kenny Pickett, who gets to stay in Pittsburgh where he went to school. Pickett was the most pro ready quarterback and will compete for a starting job from Day 1. Grade: B-

21) Kansas City Chiefs (from NEP)

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet against the Cincinnati Bengals before the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie, Washington

The Chiefs jump up from 29 to grab McDuffie, and the fit makes a lot of sense. The Chiefs badly needed corners following free agency, and McDuffie can start on the outside from Day 1. On a side note, this move likely ends any interest the Chiefs might hae had in acquiring James Bradberry via trade. Grade: B+

28) Green Bay Packers

Jan 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The helmet of Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Defensive Tackle Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

The Packers add to a strength with Devonte Wyatt and form a formidable defensive front, but questions about his off-field loom with this selection. Grade: B-

23) Buffalo Bills (from ARI through BAL)

Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills helmet before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Defensive Back Kaiir Elam, Florida

The Bills made a win-now move by adding one of the best cornerback prospects to a team that had a hole at the position. Elam’s fit next to Tre’Davious White is awesome and the Bills have done a great job patching the holes in their roster this off-season. Grade: A

24) Dallas Cowboys

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Detailed view of a Dallas Cowboys football helmet against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.

Tackle Tyler Smith, Tulsa

The Cowboys badly needed offensive line help, but adding a developmental prospect like Smith after losing La’el Collins is a tough pill to swallow. Smith is raw and is going to need time to develop. This selection at this spot feels like a reach. Grade: C

25) Baltimore Ravens (from BUF)

Aug 29, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens helmet during the first half at FedExField.

Center Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

With the pick acquired in the Marquise Brown the Ravens add the best center in the draft and a prospect who was once seen as a top ten player. Linderbaum will be an immediate plug and play starter for the Ravens and fill a major hole. Grade: B+

26) New York Jets (via TEN)

Aug 15, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Jets helmet on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Linebacker Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

The Jets moved up to draft somebody whom they reportedly had as a top eight player on their board. This value for Joe Douglas is incredible and caps off an awesome draft for the Jets by ending Johnson’s slide. Grade: A

27) Jacksonville Jaguars (from TBY)

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Detailed view of a Jacksonville Jaguars football helmet against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd, Utah

Lloyd will likely start immediately for a Jaguars team that now has added two Georgia defenders to the defense. Grade: B+

28) Green Bay Packers

Jan 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The helmet of Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Defensive Tackle Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

The Packers add to a strength with Devonte Wyatt and form a formidable defensive front, but questions about his off-field loom with this selection. Grade: B-

29) New England Patriots (from SFO through MIA and KAN)

A Rhinestone encrusted New England Patriot helmet is on display at the Locker Room exhibit at the NFL Draft Experience on Thursday April 29, 2021.

Guard Cole Strange, Chattanooga

The Patriots make the biggest surprise of the first round by taking OL Cole Strange. For a team desperately needing some juice and energy elsewhere, adding an interior offensive lineman was a curious decision. Grade: C+

30) Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of Kansas City Chiefs players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.

Edge George Karlaftis, Purdue

The Chiefs end the slide for Karlaftis, who will be an immediate starter on the Chiefs defensive front. This is a strong selection for a team that needs edge depth. Grade: B+

31) Cincinnati Bengals: Defensive Back Daxton Hill, Michigan

The Bengals continue to add to their defense, this time adding the versatile safety from Michigan. Hill will be able to make an immediate impact for the defending AFC Champions. Grade: B

32) Minnesota Vikings: S Lewis Cine, Georgia

With their first selection the Vikings added one of the best safety prospects in the draft, and Cine should be able to immediately contribute next to Harrison Smith. Grade: B

31) Cincinnati Bengals

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals helmet on the field before Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Defensive Back Daxton Hill, Michigan

The Bengals continue to add to their defense, this time adding the versatile safety from Michigan. Hill will be able to make an immediate impact for the defending AFC Champions. Grade: B

32) Minnesota Vikings (from LA Rams through DET)

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

S Lewis Cine, Georgia

With their first selection the Vikings added one of the best safety prospects in the draft, and Cine should be able to immediately contribute next to Harrison Smith. Grade: B

Join the Giants Country Community

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; American rock band Weezer performs following the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Play
Draft

Potential Day 2 Draft Prospects to Watch for Giants

Who are some potential draft prospects that could hear their name called by the Giants on Day 2? Coach Gene Clemons has a few names to watch.

By Gene Clemons3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Joe Schoen
Play
Draft

What We Learned About New York Giants GM Joe Schoen Following Round 1 of Draft

There was a lot to be learned about general manager Joe Schoen following the first round of the NFL draft. And it all bodes well for the franchise's future.

By Patricia Traina5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal is announced as the seventh overall pick to the New York Giants during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Play
Draft

Breaking Down the Giants' Selection of OT Evan Neal

Coach Gene Clemons takes a look at the Giants selection of Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal and where his strengths lie.

By Gene Clemons7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; American rock band Weezer performs following the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Draft

Potential Day 2 Draft Prospects to Watch for Giants

By Gene Clemons3 hours ago
Joe Schoen
Draft

What We Learned About New York Giants GM Joe Schoen Following Round 1 of Draft

By Patricia Traina5 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal is announced as the seventh overall pick to the New York Giants during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Draft

Breaking Down the Giants' Selection of OT Evan Neal

By Gene Clemons7 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux takes a selfie before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Draft

Breaking Down the Giants' Selection of Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

By Gene Clemons18 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal after being selected as the seventh overall pick to the New York Giants during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Draft

Giants Grab Offensive Tackle Evan Neal at No. 7

By Patricia Traina19 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is announced as the fifth overall pick to the New York Giants during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Draft

Giants Pluck Oregon Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5

By Patricia Traina19 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detail view of the NFL Draft 2022 logo before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Draft

New York Giants 2022 NFL Draft Tracker

By Patricia Traina20 hours ago
jones and dex
News

Giants Make Decisions Regarding Jones, Lawrence Fifth-Year Options

By Patricia TrainaApr 28, 2022