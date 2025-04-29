ICYMI: Everything You Need To Know About Giants' R1 Pick Abdul Carter
Miss any of our coverage about the Giants' selection of Abdul Carter? We have all the pieces and analysis for you right here.
In this story:
The New York Giants used the third overall pick to select elite Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter.
Carter now joins Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Dexter Lawrence in what should be an elite Giants pass-rush in 2025.
