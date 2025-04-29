ICYMI: Everything You Need To Know About Giants' R3 Pick Darius Alexander
Miss any of our coverage about the Giants' selection of Darius Alexander? We have all the pieces and analysis for you right here.
In this story:
The New York Giants continued to add to their defensive line on Friday night by drafting Toledo Rockets defensive tackle Darius Alexander in the third round.
Alexander comes to the Giants as a versatile defensive lineman that should pair well with Dexter Lawrence on the interior.
Being bookended by some combination of Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and first-round rookie Abdul Carter.
