Giants Country

ICYMI: Everything You Need To Know About Giants' R3 Pick Darius Alexander

Miss any of our coverage about the Giants' selection of Darius Alexander? We have all the pieces and analysis for you right here.

Brandon Olsen

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Toledo defensive lineman Darius Alexander (DL02) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Toledo defensive lineman Darius Alexander (DL02) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Giants continued to add to their defensive line on Friday night by drafting Toledo Rockets defensive tackle Darius Alexander in the third round.

Alexander comes to the Giants as a versatile defensive lineman that should pair well with Dexter Lawrence on the interior.

Being bookended by some combination of Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and first-round rookie Abdul Carter.

Darius Alexander | 6'4" 305 lbs., Toledo IDL. Darius Alexander Grade. B+. Getting after the quarterback!.

JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.

manual

Published
Brandon Olsen
BRANDON OLSEN

Brandon Olsen is the founder of Whole Nine Sports, specializing in NFL Draft coverage, and is the host of the Locked On Gators Podcast. 

Home/Draft