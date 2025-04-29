ICYMI: Everything You Need To Know About Giants' R4 Pick Cam Skattebo
Miss any of our coverage about the Giants' selection of Cam Skattebo? We have all the pieces and analysis for you right here.
In this story:
The New York Giants added to their running back room on day three of the 2025 NFL Draft by taking Arizona State's Cam Skattebo.
Skattebo brings a level of physicality and power that hasn't been in the Giants running back room since the days of Brandon Jacobs - not that Skattebo is Brandon Jacobs.
There should be a path to early playing time for Skattebo, getting short-yardage carries and fitting into the rotation with Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary.
