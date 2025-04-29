Giants Country

ICYMI: Everything You Need To Know About Giants' R5 Pick Marcus Mbow

Miss any of our coverage about the Giants' selection of Marcus Mbow? We have all the pieces and analysis for you right here.

Brandon Olsen

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue University offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (OL26) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center.
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue University offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (OL26) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
The New York Giants got one of the best value picks in the entire NFL Draft with Purdue's Marcus Mbow in the fifth round.

Mbow's film is some of the cleanest around for any offensive line prospect in the class and many thought that he should have been picked on day two.

Rumored medicals and size concerns contributed to the slide.

Mbow played both right tackle and right guard at Purdue but because of the aforementioned size concerns, he'll be a full-time guard in the NFL.

Marcus Mbow Grade. A-. A STEAL on Day Three!. . Marcus Mbow | 6'4" 303 lbs., OL Purdue

