ICYMI: Everything You Need To Know About Giants' R5 Pick Marcus Mbow
Miss any of our coverage about the Giants' selection of Marcus Mbow? We have all the pieces and analysis for you right here.
In this story:
The New York Giants got one of the best value picks in the entire NFL Draft with Purdue's Marcus Mbow in the fifth round.
Mbow's film is some of the cleanest around for any offensive line prospect in the class and many thought that he should have been picked on day two.
Rumored medicals and size concerns contributed to the slide.
Mbow played both right tackle and right guard at Purdue but because of the aforementioned size concerns, he'll be a full-time guard in the NFL.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.
More New York Giants Coverage
Published