Interesting (and Very Early) Mock Draft Has Giants Going Unexpected Route
The New York Giants are looking to avoid the abysmal 6-11 season they had last year, one that earned them a Top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Many are writing the Giants off as doomed to repeat the follies they committed last season despite notable seeming improvements.
But until such time that the Giants show they are indeed improved and past the 6-11 mess they were last season, speculation continues regarding not only where the Giants will draft in 2025 but who they will look to add in the first round.
According to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, the Giants project to draft seventh in next year’s order, and their first-round pick will not be a quarterback (as so many other way-too-early mock drafts have forecasted).
Sobleski’s pick for the Giants is someone whom many early opinions have as the best player in college football: Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter.
"Frankly, the New York Giants could go in numerous directions based on another underachieving season. The simplest solution is adding the best overall talent, who happens to also present positional flexibility," Sobleski wrote.
"In this instance, Travis Hunter is still being projected as a cornerback. Maybe that's somewhat of an outdated way of thinking, considering how valuable wide receivers have become. But his skill set currently translates best to the defensive backfield, where he can join last year's first-round selection, Deonte Banks.”
Sobleski is assuming that Cor’Dale Flott, whom the Giants have penciled in to be their starting cornerback this year opposite of Deonte Banks, won’t work out, which is his prerogative. The Giants do seem to have some question marks at the cornerback position, thanks to the abundance of youth there.
They also have question marks at quarterback, where incumbent Daniel Jones is facing a make-or-break season. If he should falter this year, the tea is almost certain to move on from him.
But in Sobleski’s mind, Hunter makes the most sense at the moment.
"Hunter can still be used in certain specific packages on the offensive side of the ball. He's a legitimate playmaker. Or the Giants can take the stance that he's better suited helping quarterback Daniel Jones on a full-time basis. The team did just invest a top-10 pick in Malik Nabers and has young options at wide receiver that it hopes blossom in Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt."
Of course, this is all early speculation. The hope is that the Giants won’t be drafting again in the top 10, as that would mean they had another disappointing season. Still, kudos to Sobleski for thinking outside the box in his way-too-early mock draft.