Is Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders' Alleged Footwear a Hint About His NFL Future?
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders dropped a huge hint this week regarding his potential NFL future as he and his teammates were preparing for the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.
“We know where we going,” Sanders said in a video from Deion Sanders’ Well Off Media YouTube channel.
“You’ll see them in the cleats later on this week.”
The cleats shown at Sanders’ locker turned out to be predominantly red with blue trim–the New York Giants primary colors.
In case there was any doubt, The 33rd Team’s X account posted a close-up photo of the cleats via the Instagram account “Nomad_Customs.”
Sanders did not appear to wear the cleats during pregame warmups. Also, one pregame photo of the quarterback did not show him in the cleats.
Although the Giants currently hold the first overall pick in the 2024 draft and need a franchise quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders are in a similar boat and are also believed to be coveting Sanders.
With two weeks left in the regular season to sort out the final draft order, right now the Giants are in the best position to clinch the first overall pick if they lose their remaining two games.
The Giants have been linked to Miami’s Cam Ward, whom general manager Joe Schoen and director of player personnel Tim McDonnell were in town to watch against Iowa, who bet the Hurricanes 42-41 on Saturday.
Last month, Schoen and some other Giants officials were spotted in Boulder to watch Colorado practice.
Ultimately, the Giants will want whoever is head coach moving forward to have an opportunity to have his say as to which of Sanders or Ward he likes best for the offense.
Even if Sanders thinks he knows where he’s going based on his conversations with NFL teams, nothing is final until the card is on its way to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the podium in April’s draft.